"We are figuring out the batting order now" - Aakash Chopra on India's weaknesses heading into 2024 T20 World Cup

Aakash Chopra reckons India's uncertain batting order is one of their potential weaknesses heading into the 2024 T20 World Cup. Rohit Sharma and company will start their campaign with a Group A game against Ireland in New York on Wednesday, June 5.

The Men in Blue opened with Rohit and Sanju Samson in their only warm-up game against Bangladesh at the same venue four days ago. They also batted Rishabh Pant at an uncustomary No. 3 position.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra picked India's undefined batting order as one of their weaknesses.

"Is there a potential weakness? I am seeing a weakness. We are figuring out the batting order now, which is not a good thing. I am not a fan of it at all that why are you figuring out your batting order after going to the World Cup," he said (2:15).

"You are still searching for a thing that you should have found and confirmed earlier. That means things are not right," the former India opener added.

India had potentially earmarked Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma as their openers, with Virat Kohli batting at No. 3, for the T20 World Cup heading into IPL 2024. However, Jaiswal's indifferent run in the prestigious league, along with Kohli's dominance at the top of the order, might tempt them to open with the modern batting great, with Pant coming in as a left-handed option at No. 3.

"I see the lower-middle order as a slight concern" - Aakash Chopra on India's other weakness

Hardik Pandya will potentially play the finisher's role for India.

Aakash Chopra reckons India also lack firepower in the finishing department.

"Secondly, I see the lower-middle order as a slight concern. The explosive power with the form is not being seen in the finishing. Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya is still playing well, but Axar Patel, that's not your ideal finish. If you make a list of the world's top five finishers, you might not want to keep any of their names there," he explained (2:35).

The renowned commentator added that one among Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav and Rishabh Pant might have to stay till the end to provide the required impetus.

"So if you don't have even one finisher who is that incredible, keeping in mind that too many runs might not be scored in the first six overs, you see the firepower lacking a little unless, of course, one of your top four batters bats till the end. The Indian team has done that many times, whether it's Rohit, Kohli, Surya or Pant, they bat till the end and the cracks are papered over a little," Chopra observed.

Hardik Pandya, who wasn't in great form in IPL 2024, played an impressive knock in the warm-up game against Bangladesh. However, Shivam Dube and Ravindra Jadeja struggled to force the pace and will need to raise their game in the main tournament.

