“We are only getting the chance while we’re touring here” – Dhananjaya de Silva seeks opportunities for Sri Lanka teammates in County Cricket

Sri Lanka captain Dhananjaya de Silva wants his teammates to get a chance to play county cricket in England. Silva, who has 12 Test centuries, has also expressed his desire to play in the red-ball format in English conditions.

The right-hander returned with scores of 74 and 11 in the first Test in the ongoing three-match series. He is playing his first-ever Test series in England. Overall, he has scored 3667 runs in 55 Tests at an average of 40.74 with the help of 15 tons and 15 half-centuries.

Silva’s reaction came after the visitors put up a spirited performance in the opening Test despite losing the game by five wickets. He said (via ESPNCricinfo):

"Playing in these conditions will be better for the batsmen. We are only getting the chance while we're touring here. But if the batsmen can play county [cricket], it'll be nice for them.”

"The last few years, I wanted to get a county deal. I didn't get it so far. If I can do well in this series, hopefully, I will be picked by one of the counties. It is my dream to play a season of county cricket," he added.

Notably, Vishwa Fernando is the only Sri Lanka player in the Test squad to play in the County Championship this year. He played three matches for Yorkshire. Dimuth Karunaratne and Asitha Fernando have previously played for Yorkshire and Nottinghamshire respectively.

“The speed is not troubling me, but the line and length” – Sri Lanka's Dhananjaya de Silva on challenges of playing in England

Sri Lanka skipper Dhananjaya de Silva further spoke about the challenges of playing in English conditions, citing the line and length as the main concern over pace. The 32-year-old said (via ESPNCricinfo):

"The speed is not troubling me, but the line and length. The opening bowler (Chris Woakes), he bowls in one area for 20 to 30 balls and that's the problem we have: with the swinging ball, not the pace… if the plans work here, we'll get on top."

After going down 0-1 in the three-match Test series against England, Sri Lanka have made two changes to their playing XI.

Silva has backed Pathum Nissanka and Lahiru Kumara to deliver in the second Test after they replaced Kusal Mendis and Vishwa Fernando in the lineup. On this, he said:

“Overall, Pathum is the best batter in the country at the moment. He has a good mindset and he has a good technique."

Nissanka has amassed 918 runs in 21 innings this calendar year. The right-hander has smashed three tons and as many fifties. Meanwhile, Lahiru has 85 scalps in 28 Tests so far.

The second Test will be played in Lord’s, beginning on Thursday (August 29).

