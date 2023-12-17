"We are going to miss you, Mohammed Shami" - Aakash Chopra says seamer getting ruled out of the SA Test series is a big problem for India

Aakash Chopra feels Mohammed Shami's injury-enforced absence from the Test series against South Africa is a big setback for India.

Rohit Sharma and company will play two Tests against the Proteas, with the first game starting in Centurion on December 26. Shami was picked in the original Indian squad subject to fitness but has now been ruled out of the series.

Reflecting on the development in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra opined that Shami's unavailability is a blow for the visitors. He elaborated (1:00):

"Mohammed Shami is an amazing player. You are filled with pride with the kind of World Cup he had. He won't be there. He has an injured ankle. In my opinion, it's a big problem because when you think about Mohammed Shami, you see wickets with the new and old balls."

The former India opener added:

"You have seen his magic in ODIs but Test brings the best out of him. His Test numbers in South Africa are also thumbs-up with both hands. So we are going to miss you, Mohammed Shami. Who will come in his place will be a big question."

Chopra pointed out that India could have played Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur and a solitary spinner if they wanted to field a four-pronged seam attack. While observing that the visitors might have to choose between Prasidh Krishna and Mukesh Kumar as the third specialist seamer, he added that they have big shoes to fill.

"I feel for Deepak" - Aakash Chopra on Deepak Chahar opting out of IND vs SA ODI series

Deepak Chahar has made himself unavailable for the ODI series against South Africa.

Aakash Chopra pointed out that unfortunate circumstances have forced Deepak Chahar to pull out of the ODI series against South Africa. He observed (3:00):

"Deepak Chahar is not there. His father is out of danger now but he has decided to stay in India because of his father's health. Akash Deep has become a part of the ODI leg in place of him. I feel for Deepak."

While opining that the seamer would have enjoyed playing in South Africa, the cricketer-turned-commentator wished his father a speedy recovery. He said:

"He was out because of injury for a long time. He wasn't dropped based on performance. Now when his turn came, he was there in T20Is and ODIs, and the pitches in South Africa would have suited him - unfortunate. I know his father well, I wish him really well, that he becomes fit and fine very soon."

The first game of the three-match ODI series will be played in Johannesburg on Sunday. Although Akash Deep has been added to the Indian squad as Chahar's replacement, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar and Avesh Khan will likely be the first-choice seamers.

