"We have a good relationship with the BCCI" - Graeme Smith opens up on the possibility of  Indian players participating in SA20

SA20 commissioner Graeme Smith believes that if the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) allows Indian players to take part in foreign T20 leagues, the SA20 could serve as an ideal platform for them.

Speaking to AB de Villiers on the former's YouTube channel, Smith pointed out that Cricket South Africa (CSA) has a very good relationship with the BCCI. He mentioned that if the Indian board changes their policy down the line, CSA would definitely want to invite players from the country to participate in SA20.

"I get asked this question a lot, especially from Indian journos," he said. "I think the BCCI has got a policy over their players at the moment. I think we are perfectly suited if that policy changes. We have a good relationship with the BCCI and we engage with them a lot.

"I think if that ever changes, we'll be perfectly suited to be able to facilitate and we would love to have Indian players as well."

Notably, the inaugural season of SA20 was played in January and February earlier this year. It is worth mentioning that all six participating teams were owned by Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises.

"It was surreal" - Graeme Smith on the inaugural season of SA20

Graeme Smith further stated that the main aim of SA20 was to create a tournament that would generate buzz among cricket fans in South Africa.

He highlighted that South African cricket has faced many challenges over the years. The former captain further mentioned that he wants to make SA20 the biggest cricketing league in the world after the IPL.

"It's not only about being the best event in South Africa," Smith continued. "Globally, we have big ambitions. We want to be the biggest cricket league outside India. We want to bring international standards to South Africa and how we can improve the standards of our stadiums and all that sort of stuff."

Pretoria Capitals, Joburg Super Kings, Sunrisers Eastern Cape, Paarl Royals, Durban's Super Giants, and MI Cape Town battled it out in the first-ever edition of SA20. The Sunrisers beat the Capitals by four wickets in the summit clash to win the championship.

Poll : 0 votes