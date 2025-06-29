"We cannot just complain and criticize" - Former India captain urges patience with Shubman Gill after loss in ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test

Former captain Mohammad Azharuddin has defended reigning skipper Shubman Gill following India’s loss to England in the series opener by five wickets at Headingley. The 62-year-old asked the critics to be fair to Gill by not judging him after just one Test. Like Ravi Shastri, Azharuddin wants the 25-year-old to get a longer rope as India's Test captain.
The remarks came amid criticism over Gill’s leadership as England successfully chased 371 against the tourists in the opening game. Many believed that Gill was defensive in his leadership tactics during the fourth innings.
Azharuddin said (via India Today):
“This is his just first match as a captain. You just can’t talk about captaincy; it’s too early to talk about captaincy. We should give him a fair chance, and he has just taken over. So, you should give him a lot of time and support. We cannot just complain and criticise players like that.”
Azharuddin added that India lost the opening Test because of their twin collapse. He continued:
“We lost because of batting collapse, but anyways, now they have to pick the right players, and bowling has to be perfect.”
Notably, India lost their last seven wickets for 41 runs in the first innings. The visitors again fell like a pack of cards, losing their last six wickets for 31 runs in the second innings.
“They are too much dependent on Bumrah” – Mohammad Azharuddin warns Shubman Gill and Co. ahead of the 2nd Test in England
Mohammad Azharuddin further warned Team India not to be too reliant on premium pacer Jasprit Bumrah ahead of the second Test in Birmingham, which begins on July 2. The veteran further called for the inclusion of wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav in the playing XI, saying:
“They are too much dependent on Bumrah. It’s not easy because you need more experienced bowlers, and they should play Kuldeep Yadav.”
Barring Jasprit Bumrah, Team India bowlers looked clueless in the opening Test match. Prasidh Krishna bagged five wickets but conceded more than six runs per over. Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur also managed just two wickets. Meanwhile, sole spinner Ravindra Jadeja returned with a solitary scalp.
