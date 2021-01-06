“We know that life in Sydney is normal but players are stuck in their rooms” – Ajinkya Rahane

Stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane refuted claims of the Indian team being unhappy with the bio-secure protocols put in place for them in Sydney. He, however, termed the situation “challenging” and expressed dissatisfaction over the city life in New South Wales being “completely normal”.

“We know that life in Sydney is normal but players are stuck in their rooms – which is okay. We know how to handle it and we are prepared for any kind of situation. It’s about being in the moment and playing some good cricket,” Ajinkya Rahane, who scored a match-winning 112 in the second Test, explained.

Speaking at a virtual media conference on Wednesday (January 6), Ajinkya Rahane had a standard answer ready for the spew of questions lined up for him regarding the ongoing quarantine saga. The 32-year-old admitted they are “not at all annoyed” and that their primary focus is to play good cricket in the third Test starting on Thursday (January 7).

“We are not at all annoyed but yes there are some challenges in quarantine as life in Sydney is completely normal. We are not all annoyed and we know what’s our priority here...We are all prepared and we want to play some good cricket," Rahane said.

Unconfirmed reports of the Indian players and management being unhappy with the quarantine protocols in Sydney have been circulating for a few days now.

There have also been claims that India are dissatisfied with the strict regulations in Brisbane, where the fourth Test is scheduled to be held.

“We as players are just focusing on this Test match” – Ajinkya Rahane

Preparations are in full swing for the final two Tests of the series

Certain sections of the Australian media claim India are hesitant to be put under the hard quarantine rules in Queensland, and thus want to play the fourth and final Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Additionally, some corners of the media are going as far as to suggest the tourists are mulling pulling out of the tour after the third Test. When asked about the same, Ajinkya Rahane urged people to focus on the match, saying the itinerary decisions lie with the management.

“We as players are just focusing on this Test match and management, they will take the decision. For us, it’s all about giving our best on the field. Test match is starting tomorrow and we want to do well as a team and win the Test match,” Ajinkya Rahane stated.

A Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) source recently revealed the top brass are currently in talks with their counterparts in Cricket Australia (CA), regarding possible relaxations for the players in Brisbane.

“If players are together in the field they how can they just be confined to the rooms on coming back to the hotel. At least they can interact with each other and have meals together in the evening,” the source said.

The four-match Test series is currently level 1-1. Ajinkya Rahane would want his side to carry on from the 8-wicket win in Melbourne and wrap up the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in the remaining two games.