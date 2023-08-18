"We know the players and the standard of cricket" - Paul Stirling hopes 'underdogs' Ireland can upstage India

Ireland captain Paul Stirling reckons that their 'underdog' tag should keep them in good stead in the T20I series against India. Stirling said he understands the brand of cricket India are going to play, given the majority of them are IPL stars.

With the 2023 ODI World Cup and Asia Cup looming, India have rested most of their first-choice players. Jasprit Bumrah, who hasn't played any cricket since September 2022, will lead the side, while Ruturaj Gaikwad has been appointed as his deputy.

Stirling told BBC that Ireland can start their build-up to next year's T20 World Cup by playing India. The 32-year-old believes the hosts can play without much pressure, given they aren't overwhelming favourites. He said:

"It's the start of our adventure to the World Cup. We know the players and the standard of cricket that we are going to come up against. The standard of cricket they play all year in terms of the IPL for such a long time and in the national team is obviously as good as it gets. But at the same time I think that the pressure when you're in the underdog scenario, like we are for this week, can release you to play your best cricket."

The Irishmen came agonizingly close last year during the two T20Is. The home side almost chased down 226 in the 2nd T20I set by India before falling 4 runs short to lose the series.

"We do know how tough it's going to be" - Paul Stirling

Paul Stirling. (Image Credits: Twitter)

The swashbuckling opening batter hopes for Ireland to pave the way for another upset like last year. Stirling added:

"I remember last year really well, it was such a buzz going on. We're looking to put in another shift where we can maybe make another upset like that happen. I remember Mark Adair needed to hit a boundary off the last ball to have a famous victory, so again we do know how tough it's going to be."

Ireland, who have qualified for the 2024 T20 World Cup in the West Indies and USA, are yet to beat India in the shortest format.