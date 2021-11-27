'We like DRS' - Wasim Jaffer mocks New Zealand with Kumar Dharmasena reference 

Former opener Wasim Jaffer recently responded to New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham's prediction about the Decision Review System (DRS). Neesham had said that India could oppose the use of DRS for home series. This came as Kiwi batter Tom Latham got a reprieve by challenging the on-field umpire's call during the 56th over of New Zealand's innings.

Taking to his social media accounts, Jaffer used Sri Lankan Kumar Dharmasena's reference to get back at Neesham. He pointed out that India are okay with having the DRS system for their games. Jaffer also hilariously mentioned how they also have a liking for DRS as a person, referring to Dharmasena.

Here's what he posted:

We like DRS Jimmy, both the system and the human #INDvsNZ

Dharmasena was one of the on-field officials for New Zealand's 50-over World Cup final against hosts England in 2019. The umpire made a judgemental error in the crucial encounter by awarding England six runs from an overthrow. Those runs ultimately cost the Kiwis their maiden world championship triumph.

Notably, Dharmasena was the fourth umpire for the summit clash of the T20 World Cup 2021 between New Zealand and Australia. The Kane Williamson-led side were thrashed by Australia in the all-important fixture of the multi-nation event.

New Zealand openers orchestrate stunning 151-run partnership

Tom Latham and Will Young provided New Zealand with a fantastic start at the top with their gutsy 151-run stand in their first innings. The partnership was ultimately broken in the 67th over with Ravichandran Ashwin dismissing Young.

The right-hander contributed with 89 crucial runs from 214 deliveries, before edgining one to the wicketkeeper. Skipper Kane Williamson has now joined Latham at the crease.

After electing to bat first at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur, India managed to post an impressive score of 345. Debutant Shreyas Iyer (105) announced his arrival to Test cricket in style by slamming a fantastic century. Shumban Gill (52) and Ravindra Jadeja (50) also chipped in with valuable contributions.

Edited by Aditya Singh

