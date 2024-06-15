England paceman Mark Wood asserted that they will be vouching for Australia when they face Scotland in the T20 World Cup 2024 match on Sunday. The Durham cricketer also stated that he sees Josh Hazlewood's polarizing statement as one that offers respect.

Following Australia's victory over Namibia, Hazlewood said in a press conference that seeing England out of the competition is in their best interests. With the statement sparking some controversy, Pat Cummins suggested that it was a joke by his teammate.

Speaking to reporters, Wood believed the Australian seamer's statement is a testament to how good England have been against their arch-rivals and sees no issue with it. As quoted by ESPNcricinfo, he stated:

"I think actually I saw it more as a respect thing, if I'm honest, that he was saying that England have done well against Australia in the recent past and thinks we're a big threat and a big team, so I have no problem with it. I know I'm close to the Scottish border [coming from Durham] and Australia and Scotland are England's rivals… but we'll obviously be supporting Australia because we're trying to get through."

The defending champions brought their campaign back on track with an eight-wicket win over Oman. They bowled Oman out for 47 and chased it down in only 3.2 overs. With this result, the Englishmen boosted their net run-rate from -1.80 to +3.08, which is better than Scotland's 2.16.

"I'm absolutely confident they'll play the game their hardest" - Mark Wood on Australia

The 34-year-old, who took three scalps against Oman, remains confident about Australia playing aggressively against Scotland and getting over the line. Mark Wood added:

"We have got to show a little bit more and then fingers crossed for Australia. Then when you are through to that next stage every team can go on from there. I'm absolutely confident they'll play the game their hardest, that's the Australian way. They'll play hard and fair and try to get the win."

Australia are the only team from Group B to reach the Super 8 stage, securing victories over Oman, England, and Namibia.

