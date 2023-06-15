"We’ll see a different Davey this time" - Pat Cummins backs opener to come good in 2023 Ashes series

Australian captain Pat Cummins has backed David Warner to come good in the upcoming 2023 Ashes series after a disappointing 2019 leg. The 29-year-old addressed Stuart Broad's threat and reckons Warner is in a better position to combat the threat.

The left-hander fell seven times in ten innings to Broad during the 2019 Ashes series, as the right-arm seamer found different ways to dismiss Warner by going round the wicket. The left-hander averaged only 9.5 in ten innings in the series with 95 runs.

Speaking ahead of the first Test on Friday, the right-arm speedster said (as quoted by Perth Now):

"Davey’s I’m sure been thinking about Broad a lot over the last four years, and if he got another chance how he is going to play against him. It didn’t go Davey’s way last time, but we’ll see a different Davey this time.”

The veteran cricketer should take confidence from his breezy 43 against India in the World Test Championship final at the Kennington Oval. He hit Umesh Yadav for four boundaries in an over during the game.

"You can't always bat exactly like you would in a one-day game" - Pat Cummins on England's aggressive approach

Cummins also added that Australia's bowlers could exploit anything even remotely available in the wicket and backed them to counter England's 'Bazball' approach. He added:

"Our best stuff is still our strongest suit. They're a very good white-ball team England, but Test cricket's different. The ball moves a little bit differently.

"You can't always bat exactly like you would in a one-day game, and that's the strength of our bowling unit. If there's anything in the wicket, we're going to find it. We're going to be relentless in our areas."

England have also named their XI to take on Australia, with three specialist seamers and a spinner.

