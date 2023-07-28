"We’ll worry about that at the end of the week. I can still bowl and do what I need to do" - Starc prepared to play through discomfort in Ashes finale

Australia left-arm seamer Mitchell Starc will not let a shoulder injury stand in the way as he aims to help his team win the Ashes series on English soil for the first time since 2001. The veteran pacer sustained the injury during Day 2 of the fourth Ashes Test while fielding, but continued to bowl.

Captain Pat Cummins addressed Starc's injury concerns during the build-up to the final Test but was confident that he would be able to bowl without any trouble. After electing to bowl first, Australia handed the new ball to Starc, who returned figures of 4-1-18-0 in a wayward first spell.

He was taken into the dressing room after he felt some discomfort, and returned with some strapping to the affected area. The seamer was instrumental for the visitors as he claimed important wickets like that of opposition skipper Ben Stokes and top-scorer Harry Brook.

Claiming that he will play through the discomfort and address the injury after the series concludes, Starc said after Stumps on Day 1 at The Oval:

“I’m not interested in getting it scanned or anything like that. That (damage to the AC joint) is what the doc and physio think’s the case. “We’ll worry about that at the end of the week. There’s a bit of discomfort there … nothing major. I can still bowl and do what I need to do."

He continued:

“I’ve played for over 10 years and been through a few niggles and injuries through the time. There have been times when I’ve left the team a man down or other people have. We all push through niggles and whatnot, so it’s no different this week, just a little bit of discomfort.”

Starc finished with figures of 4-82 in 14.4 overs, taking his wickets tally for the 2023 Ashes to 19 in total. He is the leading wicket-taker of the series after initially having missed out on the playing XI for the opening contest at Edgbaston.

"Guys have been finding a way to switch off" - Mitchell Starc on Australian team's preparation for final Test after retaining the urn

Australia retained the Ashes in perhaps the most anti-climactic way, which has generally not been the norm over the course of the series. The Men in Yellow were on the cusp of defeat in the fourth Test at Old Trafford, but a washed-out Day 5 meant that the contest was drawn, helping Australia keep their 2-1 lead.

Revealing how the players have made the most of the short break to recharge for the final Test of what has been a long tour, Starc said:

“Guys have been finding a way to switch off, whether it be on the golf course, and some of the families are still here. We’re back in London and it was sunny, so a few people got out and about over the last couple of days to try and switch off where they could."

He concluded:

“But you‘re playing international cricket in an Ashes series in England, so there’s no reason not to get up for this week.”

Australia bowled out England on Day 1 of the final Test in just 54.4 overs for 283 runs. In reply, the visitors are placed at 61-1 at Stumps on Day 1.