"We were made to understand that this Australia has a golden chance of beating India" - Aakash Chopra on visitors' capitulation in 1st IND vs AUS Test

Aakash Chopra has highlighted that Australia failed to live up to the pre-series hype on the first day of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

The Aussies were bowled out for 177 after opting to bat first in the series opener in Nagpur on Thursday (February 9). India ended the day at a comfortable 77-1, trailing the visitors by just 100 runs with nine wickets in hand.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra pointed out that India's dominance dispelled misplaced beliefs of the likelihood of the series likely to be a close one. He said:

"We were made to understand that this Australia has a golden chance of beating India, that this Australia will trouble us, that this Australia will defeat us. We were made to understand that, but we didn't understand that either then or now because India are showing their dominance."

The former Indian opener highlighted that Rohit Sharma and Co. enjoy the upper hand despite losing the toss, observing:

"We lost the toss; the toss is absolutely critical in these games, but despite that, if you go ahead in the game, of course India are still 100 runs behind with nine wickets in hand, but they are not behind in the game."

Rohit was unbeaten on 56 at Stumps on Day 1. KL Rahul was the only Indian batter to be dismissed, caught and bowled by Todd Murphy for a 71-ball 20.

"Spin was playing on their minds, and fast bowlers came" - Aakash Chopra on Australian openers' dismissals

Mohammed Siraj gave India the first breakthrough by dismissing Usman Khawaja. (P/C: BCCI)

Reflecting on the visitors' innings, Chopra pointed out that their openers fell prey to the seamers:

"David Warner got out at the start. Usman Khawaja got out before that. Spin was playing on their minds, and fast bowlers came. The Indian team dismissed both openers quickly."

The reputed commentator added that Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith, till the time they were at the crease, proved that the pitch did not hold any demons, elaborating:

"Both Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith said that the pitch is alright and that you need to start batting properly. It was almost even-stevens at lunch time, but after that, this has happened many times in Indian cricket, and it will keep on happening - when wickets fall - they fall in clusters."

Chopra highlighted that Ravindra Jadeja changed the complexion of the game by dismissing Labuschagne and Matt Renshaw off consecutive deliveries:

"First Marnus Labuschagne got out; what a ball from Jaddu (Ravindra Jadeja), and then Renshaw was dismissed off the next ball. Smith was standing at the other end, played a few big shots against Axar Patel, but for how long?"

Chopra concluded by pointing out that the visitors folded up quickly once Peter Handscomb and Alex Carey's partnership was broken:

"When Smith got out, Carey and Handscomb were together. Handscomb was playing cautiously, and Carey was playing shot-a-ball. He got out, bowled off Ravichandran Ashwin, and after that, it was a procession of sorts."

Jadeja (5-47) was the most successful Indian bowler. He was ably supported by Ravichandran Ashwin (3-42), with Mohammad Shami and Mohammed Siraj picking up a wicket apiece.

