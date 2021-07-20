"We have so many players that two are even playing for the opposition" - Wasim Jaffer praises Indian squad's depth

Former India Test opener Wasim Jaffer has opined that India have remarkable depth in their squad. He pointed to the fact there are almost 24 quality players available to represent the nation in two different countries at the same time.

He also acknowledged that Virat Kohli and Rahane are not among the two playing XIs in action today. Jaffer wrote the following on his official Twitter account to praise the depth of the Indian team.

"What a time to be an Indian cricket fan! There are 24 players playing for India in an ODI and a FC game right now. And Kohli, Rahane, Ashwin, Ishant, Shami aren't in those 24. The depth is insane! PS: We have so many players that two are even playing for the opposition."

India playing XI vs Sri Lanka: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Prithvi Shaw, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan (w), Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav

India playing XI vs County XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, KL Rahul (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Shikhar Dhawan should be considered for the ICC T20 World Cup: Wasim Jaffer

While speaking on his YouTube channel, Wasim Jaffer opined that selectors should not leave Dhawan out of the Indian T20I squad. He cited Shikhar Dhawan's pristine recent form and his exploits for the Delhi Capitals in the IPL over the last two years as reasons why he should be selected.

"You can't rule out Shikhar Dhawan for the upcoming T20 World Cup. The way he has performed in the IPL in the past two years... even though we know Rohit Sharma is a surety to open, KL Rahul is a candidate, Virat Kohli said he wants to open, Prithvi Shaw is also coming up as a future contender, there are a lot of options. But Shikhar Dhawan shouldn't be ruled out either in 50-over or T20 internationals," said Wasim Jaffer.

Kudos to the team on a fantastic start 👏 Well done to our debutants. Great team effort by everyone 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/YVFvd9shrd — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) July 18, 2021

