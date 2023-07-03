"We must applaud the game smarts of the individual" - Ravichandran Ashwin comments on Jonny Bairstow's dismissal in Lord's Test

Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has shared his two cents on the much-talked about Jonny Bairstow dismissal in the recently concluded Ashes Test match. Ashwin feels that the fans should laud Alex Carey for his smartness instead of talking about the Spirit of Cricket in this matter.

During England's second innings of the Lord's Test match, Carey dismissed Bairstow stumped out off Cameron Green's bowling. Bairstow ducked the last ball of the over and came out of his crease for a chat with his partner Ben Stokes at the end of the over. However, wicket-keeper Carey threw the ball towards the stumps and caught Bairstow short of his crease.

Ravichandran Ashwin quoted a tweet from a fan who spoke about how the off-spinner was criticized for dismissing Jos Buttler with a run-out at the non-striker's end in the IPL, while Alex Carey was being praised. Here's what Ashwin had to say:

"We must get one fact loud and clear "The keeper would never have a dip at the stumps from that far out in a Test match unless he or his team have noticed a pattern of the batter leaving his crease after leaving a ball like Bairstow did."

"We must applaud the game smarts of the individual rather than skewing it towards unfair play or spirit of the game," Ashwin added.

Ravichandran Ashwin praised Ben Stokes for his century in the 4th innings of Lord's Test

Australia defeated England by 43 runs in the second Test of the Ashes series. It was a close encounter, where captain Ben Stokes' hundred almost guided England home. Lauding Stokes for his knock under pressure, Ravichandran Ashwin had tweeted during the match:

"May eventually turn out to be an innings in a losing cause, but Ben Stokes and his stomach for a fight is unreal."

Ashwin 🇮🇳 @ashwinravi99 #Ashes2023 May eventually turn out to be an innings in a losing cause, but Ben Stokes and his stomach for a fight is unreal. May eventually turn out to be an innings in a losing cause, but Ben Stokes and his stomach for a fight is unreal. 🔥🔥🔥 #Ashes2023

Stokes aggregated 155 runs off 214 deliveries, smacking nine fours and nine sixes. He brought up his century in style with a hat-trick of sixes. However, his efforts went in vain as England got bowled out for 327 in a run-chase of 371.

