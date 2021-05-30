"We need Jofra Archer fighting fit for the winter with T20 World Cup and Ashes"- James Anderson

Veteran fast-bowler James Anderson highlighted the importance of Jofra Archer and said England need him firing on all cylinders for the upcoming T20 World Cup and the Ashes.

Jofra Archer recently went through elbow surgery after struggling with injury issues throughout the year. The England team management have vowed not to rush him back into action, with two important tournaments set to take place later this year.

James Anderson revealed that Archer is confident of coming back strong.

"It might take a bit of time over the summer to get it right but from an English point of view we need him fighting fit for the winter with the T20 World Cup and the Ashes. It's tough when you have a recurring injury like that but as a bowler it's part and parcel of the job, really. He sounds upbeat and confident that he is going to come back strong," James Anderson said in a chat with Sky Sports.

Not a bad delivery! 😅



Two wickets for @JofraArcher against Surrey's second XI yesterday, including this one... ☄️ pic.twitter.com/vBc5s09l4B — Sussex Cricket (@SussexCCC) May 7, 2021

Jofra Archer has already been ruled out of the two-match Test series against New Zealand, and it remains to be seen whether he will be able to make a comeback for the 5-match series against India starting in August.

"The reason Jofra Archer has had such an impact in international cricket is his pace"- James Anderson

How many runs would you get off this @JofraArcher over? 👀 pic.twitter.com/rWx3bkSpbo — Sussex Cricket (@SussexCCC) April 27, 2021

James Anderson also spoke about why Jofra Archer has had such a huge impact for England in a short span of time.

Anderson hopes that Archer keeps up his pace even after recovering from injury, as that is what makes the 26-year-old special.

"The reason he has had such an impact in international cricket is his pace so that's something he will be looking to keep hold of. He loves bowling quick - it's what he does best - and I'm sure it's what he will want to do when he comes back. Hopefully he gets the recovery he needs and comes back stronger," Anderson added.

With Jofra Archer out of action, England could very well play the first Test at Lord's against New Zealand with Stuart Broad and James Anderson together. Anderson is closing in on a few milestones as an appearance at Lord's on June 2 will see him equal Alastair Cook's record for most Test appearances for England (161).

The 38-year-old is also just six wickets away from moving to third on the list of all-time wicket-takers in Tests.

How much are you enjoying Sportskeeda's cricket coverage? Please spend 30 seconds answering this survey so that we can better understand how to serve your cricket needs.