"We need to practice letting go" - Virat Kohli shares cryptic post ahead of Day 5 of WTC 2023 final

Team India's Virat Kohli shared a cryptic message, emphasizing the importance of "letting go" after Day 4 of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship (WTC 2023) final against Australia.

Kohli impressed many with his batting exploits in the fourth innings of the summit clash, accumulating 44 runs off 60 balls. The onus will be on the former captain to help India stage a miraculous turnaround on the fifth day, as the side still need 280 runs to chase down Australia's 444-run target.

After the end of the fourth day's play, the star batter shared a quote from the late Buddhist monk Thich Nhat Hanh.

The story read:

"If we have too many worries, fears, and doubts, we have no room for living and loving. We need to practice letting go."

Notably, India were off to a decent start to the run chase. However, they once again found themselves on the back foot following the dismissals of Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, and Cheteshwar Pujara.

Kohli, along with Ajinkya Rahane, steadied the ship by orchestrating a gutsy unbeaten 71-run stand for the fourth wicket as India finished 164/3 at stumps.

Virat Kohli completes 5000 runs against Australia

On Saturday, Virat Kohli became the second batter after Sachin Tendulkar to complete 5000 runs against Australia across formats.

With 6707 runs to his name, Tendulkar has scored the most number of runs against Australia. Kohli is placed second on the list, while Brian Lara (4714 runs) occupies the third spot.

Furthermore, Kohli also completed 2000 runs against Australia in Test during his unbeaten 44-run knock on Day 4 of the WTC 2023 final.

The former Indian captain's knock in the fourth innings will be crucial for India on the fifth day of the summit clash as the side look to stage a miraculous turnaround. Rohit Sharma and Co. will create history if they somehow manage to chase down Australia's daunting target.

The highest-ever fourth innings target chased at The Oval is 263, which England chased down with one wicket to spare against Australia in 1902.

