"We need slightly better captaincy" - Aakash Chopra on his expectations from Bangladesh in 2nd Test

Aakash Chopra expects slightly better captaincy from Shakib Al Hasan in the second Test between India and Bangladesh to be played in Mirpur from Thursday, December 22.

Bangladesh suffered a 188-run thrashing in the first Test in Chattogram. They reduced KL Rahul and Co. to 48/3 in their first innings but allowed them to post a 404-run total. The Tigers then got bowled out for 150 in their first essay to all but end their chances of a favorable result in the game.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra spoke about his expectations from Bangladesh in the second Test. Regarding Shakib's captaincy, he said:

"We need slightly better captaincy. I personally felt that he (Shakib) gave up very early. You didn't get Ebadot (Hossain) to bowl, you allowed the match to go. Bangladesh allowed the game to drift. It was seen in both the first and second innings. They didn't have the belief, they were waiting for mistakes."

Ebadot Hossain castled Shreyas Iyer early on the second morning of the Chattogram Test. However, he could not bowl a single delivery thereafter due to a back injury which has also ruled him out of the Mirpur Test.

"I am expecting commitment" - Aakash Chopra on his expectations from Bangladesh's batters

The Bangladesh batters were found wanting in their first innings of the Chattogram Test. [P/C: Twitter]

Chopra expects greater commitment from Bangladesh's batters, elaborating:

"Zakir Hasan batted extremely well in the last match, scored a century in the second innings, you will have expectations from him. You will also have expectations from Litton Das, (Najmul Hossain) Shanto and Mushfiqur Rahim. I am expecting commitment, I am not asking for anything more than that."

The reputed commentator reckons the hosts would have challenged India had they performed better with the bat in the first innings, observing:

"There is depth in the batting. If Bangladesh had batted as well in the first innings as they did in the second innings, the match might have been drawn or India might have been on the tenterhooks but nothing like that happened because Bangladesh's batting was extremely ordinary in the first innings."

Chopra concluded by asking Shakib and Mushfiqur Rahim to stand up and make their experience count, stating:

"So Bangladesh will have to bat better if they have to compete. You need a little more application and belief in yourself. For that, you will always look towards Mushfiqur and Shakib, they are their most experienced players, you will expect them to score runs and keep dragging India."

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Mushfiqur Rahim taking some batting advice from Rahul Dravid. Mushfiqur Rahim taking some batting advice from Rahul Dravid. https://t.co/o8rw56R0o9

Mushfiqur scored 51 runs across his two innings in Chattogram. Shakib did play an 84-run knock in the second innings but it was too late to save the day for Bangladesh.

Poll : Will Shakib Al Hasan score 50+ runs in Bangladesh's first innings of the Mirpur Test? Yes No 0 votes