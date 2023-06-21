"We are never going to fluctuate from that" - Joe Root adamant about England's approach despite defeat in 1st Ashes Test

England star Joe Root remained steadfast about the team continuing to play the attacking style of cricket despite the setback in the opening Test of the 2023 Ashes series at Edgbaston.

Australia pulled off a memorable win on the final day of the first Test, chasing a stiff target of 281 with two wickets remaining. Despite the loss, Root had an impressive outing, scoring an unbeaten 118 in the first innings and a valuable 46 in the second essay.

After the defeat, several questions have risen about England's first innings declaration and their ultra-aggressive batting in both innings. However, the former skipper maintained that the hosts remained unflustered about their approach despite being on the wrong side of the result.

In a video shared by England Cricket post-match on their social media handle, Joe Root said:

"We are going to be genuine and authentic to what we say we are about as a team. We are never going to fluctuate from that. I think everyone should strap in because if anything this week's shown that we are well in this series and there is going to be some brilliant cricket to watch throughout and I am sure there are going to be more close contents as things unfold and we've just got to make sure we get in the right side of it."

Root was perhaps himself guilty of throwing his wicket away at a crucial juncture in the second innings, along with numerous adventurous reverse scoops during the game.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda

Edgbaston 2023



Which one is your favourite Ashes run chase? 🤔



#Ashes2023 #ENGvAUS #CricketTwitter 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Headingley 2019Edgbaston 2023Which one is your favourite Ashes run chase? 🤔 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Headingley 2019🇦🇺 Edgbaston 2023 Which one is your favourite Ashes run chase? 🤔#Ashes2023 #ENGvAUS #CricketTwitter https://t.co/LG319T8MZU

England were well placed at 393/8 in their first innings on Day 1 when skipper Ben Stokes pulled the trigger and declared to enable the bowlers to have a crack at the Aussie openers.

Considering the slim margins that determined the outcome, many around the cricketing world have begun questioning the decision.

"It's bitterly disappointing to be just on the wrong side of things" - Joe Root

The England team walked away disappointed after losing a thrilling first Test.

Joe Root admitted to being extremely disappointed at coming up short in the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston.

The home side were on their way to a memorable victory when Root took a spectacular reflex catch of his bowling to dismiss Alex Carey, leaving Australia 54 runs adrift from the target with only two wickets remaining.

However, a sensational unbeaten ninth-wicket partnership of 55 runs between Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon took Australia to an improbable victory by two wickets.

"Little bit disappointed but what a great Test match. For five days as a team, we played some really exciting cricket and pushed the game hard, pushed Australia hard for all of it. It's bitterly disappointing to be just on the wrong side of things," Root said.

"Anyone that's come to any day of the cricket can say they've been thoroughly entertained and they should expect the same for the next four games because we'll be doing everything we can to continue playing in the same manner and make sure we are on the right side of it next time," he added.

Australia took a 1-0 lead in the five-match series as they look to break their drought of winning a Test series in England since 2001.

The battle between the arch-rivals now shifts to the home of cricket at Lords for the second Test, starting June 28.

Poll : 0 votes