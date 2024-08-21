“We often overlook the brilliance of certain players” – Former India captain Mithali Raj lauds Deepti Sharma’s performance in The Hundred 2024

Former India captain Mithali Raj has lauded all-rounder Deepti Sharma for her heroics in The Hundred, which helped London Spirit lift the trophy this season. Raj called Deepti’s match-winning moment a sheer brilliance, describing her as the heartbeat of the 100-ball tournament. She also shed light on her exceptional performances for UP Warriorz in the latest Women’s Premier League (WPL) season, where she bagged 10 wickets and scored 295 runs.

The reaction came after Deepti scored 212 runs and bagged eight wickets in eight matches at The Hundred Women this year.

On Wednesday, August 21, Mithali Raj shared a picture of Deepti Sharma with The Hundred’s trophy and wrote on X:

"We often overlook the brilliance of certain players, but the talent and dedication of this player deserve to be celebrated far and wide. In a world full of stars, @Deepti_Sharma06 shines in her own unique way. When Deepti Sharma smashed that match-winning six in The Hundred final, it was a moment of sheer brilliance. She was the heartbeat of the tournament, with over 200 runs and being dismissed just once.

“Her heroics led the London Spirit to their first-ever title—what a phenomenal journey! This year, Deepti has been nothing short of extraordinary. Her form in The Hundred and WPL has been breathtaking—consistently among the top run-getters, with an average close to 100!” she added.

“I like her calmness in the heat of battle” – Mithali Raj lauds Deepti Sharma’s positive mindset

Mithali Raj further credited Deepti Sharma for staying calm while delivering with both the bat and the ball despite facing criticism on numerous occasions. She further labeled her an example of hard work and perseverance. She wrote on X:

“I like her calmness in the heat of battle, and her ability to steer the game until the very end is what sets her apart. But here’s the thing...Deepti’s brilliance often goes unnoticed, and this is why, I feel it was necessary to put it out. Whether she’s spinning magic with the ball or anchoring the innings with the bat, she’s always ready to deliver, no matter where she’s asked to play. That kind of quiet, unwavering dedication is rare and precious."

Raj further added:

“Despite facing her share of criticism, Deepti has shown incredible resilience. She's taken challenges head-on, adapted her game, and come back stronger each time. Her ability to rise above setbacks and continue to deliver with such grace and determination truly embodies the spirit of a champion. She's a perfect example of how hard work and perseverance can lead to success."

Deepti Sharma will be keen to continue her all-round heroics in the upcoming 2024 Women’s T20 World Cup in October. The off-spinner has scalped 131 wickets in 117 T20Is at an economy rate of 5.97. She is only behind Australia’s Megan Schutt (136) and Pakistan’s Nida Dar (142) among the highest wicket-takers in T20Is. The left-handed batter is equally handy with the bat, scoring 1020 runs with the help of two half-centuries in the format.

