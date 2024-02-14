"We’re not allowed to say Bazball" - Ollie Pope claims England's approach 'isn't always about attacking'

England vice-captain Ollie Pope defended their brand of ultra-aggressive cricket, also known as 'Bazball', ahead of the third Test against India due to start in Rajkot on Thursday, February 15.

The visitors lost the second Test in Visakhapatnam by a staggering 106 runs as India leveled the five-match series at 1-1. Following the defeat, several former England cricketers were disappointed with the way Ben Stokes and company approached their chase of 399.

However, speaking to the reporters on the eve of the third Test, Ollie Pope claimed that the Bazball ideology was not about just batting recklessly.

"Everyone bats differently in this team. We’re not allowed to say Bazball, but the start that we’re making isn’t always about attacking. A lot of the time it’s about absorbing pressure when we need to absorb pressure," he explained.

Pope was the hero for England in the first Test in Hyderabad as his outstanding 196-run knock in the second innings helped them pull off a famous win against India. He would probably relish batting in Rajkot as it is considered to have one of the best batting pitches in the country.

Ollie Pope on Ben Stokes' 100th Test

Ollie Pope hailed England skipper Ben Stokes for being on the cusp of a landmark 100th Test. Pope recalled Stokes' incredible innings of 155 against Australia at Lord's in Ashes 2023 which almost helped England pull off a ridiculous chase.

Shedding light on Stokes' ability to find inner strength in situations where his team's backs are to the wall, Pope stated:

"He has probably changed the game in a lot of respects, he has just got a way of bringing out the very best of him when the team needs it. Even in the Ashes at Lord’s (155 in the second innings) , which I remember thinking about ‘how does he obviously take it to a new level when all the pressure is on him’"

Pope also claimed that Stokes was crystal clear as captain that he wanted his deputy to bat at No. 3. Stokes' leadership coupled with Brendon McCullum's coaching has created an atmosphere where Pope and others have been thriving on.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App