"We’re backing him to draw on everything he’s got" - Andrew McDonald backs David Warner to step up in WTC final and Ashes

Australia head coach Andrew McDonald defended David Warner's selection for the World Test Championship (WTC) final and the Ashes despite his shaky form of late in red-ball cricket. The veteran batter was recently seen leading the Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL), where they finished ninth in the points table.

Barring a double century against South Africa in the New Year's Test, Warner does not have much to show for in the longest format over the course of the last 12 months. His tour of India was cut short due to an elbow fracture and concussion issues. His upcoming and potentially final red-ball tour against England is certain to be a testing one.

Warner averages 26.05 across 25 Test innings in England, which includes the harrowing 2019 tour where he ended up with only 95 runs in five Tests.

Backing Warner to play a pivotal role in the WTC final as well as The Ashes, Andrew McDonald told SEN:

“We’re optimistic with what Dave’s got left, we’ve picked him in the squad and we feel he’ll play a really big part in the Ashes and the World Test Championship."

He continued:

“He’s an important part of that squad, and if he wasn’t, we would’ve had a clear checkpoint after the WTC going into the Ashes. That’s not the case, we’ve picked our squad for the first two Ashes Tests as well, so he’s clearly in our plans and ready to go."

Addressing the veteran's poor record in England, McDonald added:

“He knows exactly where he sits with us. It’s not as though he hasn’t had success in those conditions, so we’re backing him to draw on everything he’s got.”

Warner had a much better outing in England during the 2015 tour, where he struck four fifies across four Tests.

He also had a significant say in the 4-0 rout during the 2021-22 Ashes by beginning the tour with a couple of nineties, but closed it off on the back of consecutive ducks.

David Warner is included in the squad for the WTC final and Ashes

Australia's stint in England will begin with the WTC final against India from June 7 onwards. The Ashes, on the other hand, will kickstart from June 16 onwards at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

Australia squad for WTC final and the Ashes:

Pat Cummins (captain), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, David Warner.

Will Australia complete the holy double of the WTC Title as well as The Ashes in the coming months? Let us know what you think.

