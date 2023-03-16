Delhi Capitals' newly-appointed skipper David Warner admitted that the franchise will miss Rishabh Pant's leadership throughout IPL 2023. The left-handed batter also thanked the management for allotting him the leadership duties and hopes to make the best of it.

The franchise officially announced Warner as the captain for the upcoming edition of the IPL. The 36-year-old has vast captaincy experience in the IPL, notably leading the SunRisers Hyderabad to the title in 2016 and registering 35 wins in 69 matches. They also named left-arm spinner Axar Patel as the vice-captain.

Warner labeled Pant as a terrific leader for the Capitals and is keen to fill in the shoes well in the keeper-batter's absence, claiming that the franchise has always been a home for him. As quoted in the franchise's official website, he said:

"Rishabh has been a terrific leader for Delhi Capitals, and we're all going to miss having him around. I would like to thank the management for the faith and trust they've always shown in me. This franchise has always been home for me, and I couldn't be more excited to lead such a supremely talented bunch of players. I can't wait to meet them all, and get cracking!"

After seven years with SunRisers, the veteran batter returned to the Capitals last year as the franchise paid INR 2 crores. He ended up with 432 runs in 12 games in IPL 2022 at 48, striking at 150.52 with five fifties.

"There couldn’t have been a more apt candidate" - Delhi Capitals owner on David Warner as captain

Delhi Capitals owner Parth Jindal suggested that Warner was the obvious candidate to replace Pant and reckons that the presence of Ricky Ponting and Sourav Ganguly in the management makes them the most exciting team.

"This is a hugely exciting time for the Capitals franchise. Between the previous IPL and the one coming up, our Capitals family has grown. We’re now the proud owners of a team in the ongoing Women’s Premier League, and have had successful opening seasons at the leagues conducted in South Africa and the UAE recently."

He added:

"In Rishabh’s absence, there couldn’t have been a more apt candidate than David to lead the Delhi Capitals. With him as our leader, and Ricky and Dada overseeing all proceedings, I have no doubt that we are going to be the team to watch out for in the competition."

Capitals' first IPL 2023 fixture is against the Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow on April 1st.

