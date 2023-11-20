“We're heartbroken” - Shreyas Iyer, Shubman Gill react to India’s loss in 2023 World Cup final

Some members of the Indian team who featured in the 2023 World Cup final against Australia have taken to social media to share their thoughts following the side’s painful loss on Sunday.

Batters Shreyas Iyer and Shubman Gill, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, pacer Mohammed Shami, and off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin took to their respective social media handles to reflect on the defeat.

The Men in Blue were unbeaten heading into the summit clash of the 2023 World Cup. Having won all their nine league games, most of them in emphatic fashion, India crushed the New Zealand challenge by 70 runs in the semi-final. They were touted as favorites heading into the final but came second best yet again.

Batting first after losing the toss, Team India were held to 240 all out as Australian left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc starred with 3/55. For the hosts, Virat Kohli (54 off 63) and KL Rahul (66 off 107) struck half-centuries, but the big score was missing. Opener Travis Head’s brilliant ton then lifted the Aussies to victory in 43 overs.

Expressing disappointment over the defeat in the 2023 World Cup final, Shreyas admitted that the team is “heartbroken”, while opener Gill wrote that they gave it everything they had, but it wasn’t enough.

Here’s a look at how some members of Team India’s 2023 World Cup squad reacted to the loss to Australia.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Virat Kohli was named Player of the Tournament for his brilliance in the 2023 World Cup

While India failed to lift the World Cup title, seasoned batter Kohli was named Player of the Tournament for his exceptional batting performances in the 2023 World Cup. The 35-year-old scored a record 765 runs in 11 innings at a stupendous average of 95.62 and a strike rate of 90.32. Kohli’s sensational numbers included three hundreds and six fifties.

Indian captain Rohit Sharma was second on the list of batters with the most runs in the 2023 World Cup. The opener smashed 597 runs in 11 innings at an average of 54.27 and a strike rate of 125.95.

The Men in Blue dominated the bowling charts as well in the tournament. Shami finished as the leading wicket-taker in the World Cup, with 24 scalps in seven matches at an average of 10.71. Jasprit Bumrah claimed 20 wickets in 11 games, Ravindra Jadeja 16, and Kuldeep Yadav 15.