“We're all pretty confident he can bounce back” - Daniel Vettori opens up on Mitchell Starc’s injury concerns

Australia's assistant coach Daniel Vettori has asserted that the think tank is confident of left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc being fit to bowl on Day 3 of the fourth Ashes 2023 Test at Old Trafford despite landing heavily on his left shoulder on Thursday.

Starc hurt himself while diving at mid-on in the 65th over to try and stop a drive from England batter Harry Brook. He walked off with the physio. The pacer returned to the field in the hope of bowling in the last session but went off again after struggling to throw the ball while fielding.

The fast bowler received ice treatment after play. Earlier, it also looked like he was facing some discomfort in his left leg. Vettori said at a press conference after the end of the second day’s play:

"I think the leg is good, no issues there. The shoulder, we saw what happened in the field, he's currently got some ice on it and we're pretty confident it will be right tomorrow [Friday].”

"He's one of those guys who doesn't like to spend too long off the park. But he got straight into a hot spot and three balls in a row came to him in the field and he didn't quite feel comfortable throwing it. I haven't actually spoken to him but that's what it looked [like]. We're all pretty confident he can bounce back tomorrow," the former Kiwi left-arm spinner added.

After Australia were bowled out for 317 in their first innings, Starc struck early with the ball, having Ben Duckett caught behind for 1. He also dismissed Moeen Ali (54), who pulled one to midwicket, where Usman Khawaja took a brilliant catch.

“It all leads to batting exceptionally well in the third innings” - Vettori on Australia’s chances in Manchester

Australia are clearly on the back foot in the fourth Test. Courtesy of Zak Crawley’s 189, England have gained a lead of 67 runs with six wickets in hand. Vettori admitted that the Aussies will have to bat really well in their second innings.

Vettori said on the state of the match:

"It all leads to batting exceptionally well in the third innings, that's what will set up the rest of the game as well as how well we bowl tomorrow. We won't have a chance to have a say on the result unless we do the next day well. England are in control, but if we can come in and get those final wickets for as few runs [as possible], then it sets up for that final innings and the weather may play a part in that."

England will resume their first innings on Day 3 at 384/4, with Ben Stokes batting on 24 and Harry Brook on 14.