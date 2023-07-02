"We're still pretty hopeful" - Marcus Trescothick not ruling out an England win on Day 5 at Lord's

England batting coach Marcus Trescothick reckons Ben Stokes' presence will worry Australia on Day 5 of the second Ashes Test at Lord's. The former opener believes England still have a glimmer of hope of securing a victory despite being in a dire situation.

Chasing a mammoth 371, England had succumbed to 45-4 before Stokes and Ben Duckett stabilized their innings. The hosts reached 114-4 by Stumps on Day 4 and still need 257 more on an increasingly two-paced wicket.

Speaking to BBC Test Match Special, Trescothick remained optimistic about England's chances.

"We know the history, don't we? We've talked many times about Headingley and other occasions when he's held it together. While Ben is there, with Ben Duckett, Jonny Bairstow, and the tailenders, we're still pretty hopeful," he said.

The former Somerset opener also observed how Stokes loves a contest and that England are gifted to have a player of his caliber.

"You see that from Ben often. He's the master of bowling long spells and grabbing the game, showing everyone what he is about. Whenever he is ready to go and up for the fight, he's in the contest. It's great to have someone like that in your team. Everybody around the world is wary of him when he's in that frame of mind," Trescothick added.

Stokes hasn't been a consistent run-getter since taking over as captain of the England Test team. He was also out cheaply in the first innings of the ongoing Test at Lord's but has the chance to redeem himself.

"We've got a big job to do" - Marcus Trescothick

Trescothick went on to add that he expects an exciting Day 5 at Lord's regardless of the result.

"It's finely balanced. We've got a big job to do. We didn't want to lose the wickets at the top order but we faced some beautiful balls, it's not out of the question yet. Whatever happens tomorrow, it's going to be an exciting final day," he said.

With the highest successful run-chase at Lord's being 344, England will have to create history to level the five-match Ashes at 1-1.

