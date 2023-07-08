"We're still in a winnable position" - Moeen Ali after day 2 of 3rd Ashes Test at Headingley

England spin-bowling all-rounder Moeen Ali sensed they are in a winning position following a gripping Day 2 of the third Ashes Test at Headingley. The veteran reflected that England can chase whatever target Australia set, given it's a decent wicket to bat on.

The hosts reduced Pat Cummins and co. to 116-4 after conceding a slender 26-run lead as they managed only 237 on the board. Nevertheless, they came out all guns blazing with the ball, notably sending David Warner and Steve Smith back cheaply.

Speaking to BBC Test Match Special, Ali said it's pleasing for them to end the day well after not making a good start. The 36-year-old underlined that England would be glad to chase 260 in the fourth innings. He said:

"We have a good chance. It's pleasing the day actually ended up quite nicely and we're still in a winnable position. Whatever they get we are going to have to try and chase. It's still a decent wicket. We've got some brilliant players, the outfield is rapid and it takes a couple of guys to get in. I don't know about the score - from this position we'd ideally like to chase 260."

The Warwickshire all-rounder, returning to the team after missing the Lord's Test, took the wickets of Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith just as Australia were looking to build momentum. With that, he became only the third England spinner to register 200 Test scalps.

"I tried to be aggressive and attacking" - Moeen Ali

Moeen Ali celebrates Steve Smith's wicket. (Credits: Getty)

While Moeen Ali felt Australia gifted those two wickets, the veteran highlighted that he bowled equally well. He added:

"I'm pleased to reach 200. Those two wickets were gifted in a way but generally I bowled quite well. I didn't think I was going to get any wickets on this, first innings I was bowling and it wasn't spinning much, but today was nice because I tried to be aggressive and attacking."

Australia's lead swelled to 142 by the end of the day, with Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head in the middle, hoping to give their side an advantage.

Poll : 0 votes