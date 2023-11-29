"We're super close on and off the field" - Mitchell Marsh on Cameron Green

Mitchell Marsh has praised his Australian teammate Cameron Green as a "special talent". He stated that the two all-rounders, who usually compete for the same spot in the first 11 across formats, are "super close" personally.

Marsh returned to Australia's Test fold in the third Test of the 2023 Ashes with a resounding run-a-ball 118. He got a chance and made the most of it as Green was injured. Marsh maintained his good form, which culminated in him scoring 441 runs in Australia's triumphant 2023 ODI World Cup campaign.

Green, 24, played only three matches at the World Cup and hasn't had too much to show on his resume for 2023. He will now play Sheffield Shield matches for Western Australia and then in a four-day practice match against Pakistan.

Marsh, meanwhile, has chosen to take a breather after a hectic few months.

"He's a special talent. We've got a great relationship. We're super close on and off the field. I always joke that there's probably not a lot I can teach him on the cricket field, but he knows I'm always there for him and hopefully we can play a lot of cricket together," Marsh told reporters in Perth.

Marsh further stated that he's past battling for his spot in Australia's playing 11, adding that he worked hard to get the Ashes chance and has left it to destiny to give him what he deserves as he looks to enjoy his cricket. He also said Australia have enough options and whoever gets selected would get the job done.

"The way I'm going to bat won't change" - Mitchell Marsh

Australia and Pakistan will meet for three Tests in December-January, starting on December 14. at the Optus Stadium in Perth.

Marsh explained that while he is excited to play his first Test at the venue, he won't change his aggressive game too much.

"The way I'm going to bat won't change. I feel like I've found my most consistent method over the last couple of years and that's allowed me to really enjoy my cricket. I haven't played a [Test] match here at Perth Stadium, so obviously, if I'm selected, I'm super excited for that," he said.

The all-rounder concluded by calling Perth the "best wicket" in the world with true bounce and something for everyone.