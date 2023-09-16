"We're not trying to defend anything" - Jos Buttler declares England are going to India to win the World Cup

England limited-overs skipper Jos Buttler has asserted that the side are aiming to win the World Cup this year instead of merely defending it. The 32-year-old credited his team for building up nicely towards the tournament, having won the ODI series against New Zealand.

The Englishmen bounced back brilliantly from an eight-wicket drubbing in the 1st ODI in Cardiff against the Kiwis. They went on to win the following three matches comfortably and took the series 3-1.

Speaking to the broadcaster after the game, Buttler reckons England are in good shape to lift the trophy and credited the spinners for showcasing their skill in the 4th ODI.

"We're building nicely and we're not trying to defend anything. We're trying to go there and win a World Cup, and we're in the same position as every other team. We've got better and better throughout the series. Everyone said the wicket was slow and it was hard work," he said.

"The spinners bowled brilliantly. They're valuable cricketers - with bat and ball. We're well positioned. Exciting time to be a player and look forward to those world events."

Dawid Malan was the star of the show as he top-scored with 127 at the top of the order. Buttler, Joe Root, and Liam Livingstone came up with crucial contributions to lead the hosts to 311. Moeen Ali was the pick of the pick of the bowlers as he picked up four scalps to fashion a 100-run win.

"It's been a while since the team have been together" - Jos Buttler

Dawid Malan set the tone for the win in the 4th ODI. (Credits: Twitter)

Buttler credited Malan for getting a sublime 100 and the others for rallying well around him. The keeper-batter added, as quoted by BBC Test Match Special:

"We've improved at no end from the first game, which is great. It's been a while since the team have been together so it's nice to see that progression and finish with a really good win and a series win.

"Malan was fantastic to get that 100. We put that pressure on. Everyone who batted impacted the game and got us up to that score."

Defending champions England will play the tournament opener against New Zealand on October 5 in Ahmedabad.