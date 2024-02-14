"We do have to score runs off him as well" - Ben Stokes calls for individual game plans from batters to combat Jasprit Bumrah

England skipper Ben Stokes urged his batters to have individual game plans to counter India's ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah in the third Test at Rajkot, starting February 15.

Bumrah has been a thorn for England's side in the Test series so far, with 15 wickets at an average of 10.66. His 6/45 in the first innings of the second Test helped India capture a match-winning lead of 143 runs, and the pacer bagged another three wickets in the final innings to help the hosts level the five-match series at 1-1.

Speaking at the press conference ahead of the third Test, Stokes praised Bumrah as an outstanding bowler but called on the English batters to devise a strategy to combat him.

"Jasprit Bumrah is an unbelievable bowler. He's proven that for a very long time and has performed really well in the two games. I think everyone has got their own way of trying to deal with Bumrah but we do have to score runs off him as well and that's what we'll try to do," said Stokes.

He continued:

"But when that doesn't work you just have to give credit to the bowler and Jasprit's been outstanding the first two games. We've all got our own processes against every single bowler and there's no team way of playing anyone. But as we always try to do we'll be trying to keep the focus around us."

During the second Test, Bumrah became the fastest Indian pacer to scale 150 Test wickets.

Meanwhile, Stokes will be playing his 100th Test in Rajkot, yet the all-rounder downplayed the occasion by saying:

"I'm looking forward to getting the presentation done and dusted, then everything can be on the cricket. I'm proud to say that I've been able to play a part in 100 Tests, because it's quite a lot - it's a lot of warm-ups. It's one more game and hopefully there's a lot more to come. There have been some great times in an England shirt and some not so great times. That is what's great about professional sport."

"I've been able to make sure every day is a learning day, whether it be good or bad. Later down the line, when I'm a bit older and maybe not playing, is when I'll have more of a chance to reflect on everything I've done on the field," he added.

Expand Tweet

The 32-year-old will become the 16th English player to represent the nation in 100 Tests.

Stokes is only three wickets away from becoming the third cricketer to achieve the double of 6,000 runs and 200 wickets after Jacques Kallis and Sir Garfield Sobers.

"1-1 is a fair reflection of the cricket that has been played" - Ben Stokes

India v England - 1st Test Match: Day One

Ben Stokes felt a 1-1 scoreline after two Tests was a fair indication of how the series has gone thus far.

After a stunning 28-run win in the series opener, England suffered a 106-run defeat in the second Test.

"1-1 is a fair reflection of the cricket that has been played in the first two games. The focus is on this game and then everything after that. If we play anywhere near to our capability, we'll give ourselves a good chance of winning. If we do play good cricket, then the results looks after themselves," said Stokes.

Both teams have plenty on the line, with England yet to suffer a series defeat since Stokes became captain in mid-2022, while India are unbeaten in a home Test series since 2012.

England have already announced their playing XI for the Rajkot clash, with the lone change being pacer Mark Wood replacing off-spinner Shoaib Bashir.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App