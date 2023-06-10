"We could see history being made" - Fans on Twitter hope Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane do the impossible on Day 5 of WTC Final

Fans on Twitter remained cautiously hopeful of a miracle from Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane at the end of Day 4 of the 2023 World Test Championship (WTC) Final. Kohli (44*) and Rahane (20*) walked back at stumps with India at 164/3, requiring 280 runs to beat Australia and get their hands on the Test Mace.

No team has chased more than 263 in the fourth innings at the Oval. India's target of 444 thus looked impossible at the start of the day but the pitch has flattened a bit in the last few sessions. There's no uneven bounce and Nathan Lyon hasn't extracted a great amount of turn either. Both batters looked comfortable at the crease and maintained the scoring rate at four/over.

The most creative fan reactions included memes in hopes for a remake of Rahul Dravid and VVS Laxman's iconic 376-run partnership against Australia in 2001 and stats on how India were in a near-identical batting position in the last WTC Final against New Zealand as well.

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Great courage shown by Indian batters in this innings.



All hopes on Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane on Day 5. Great courage shown by Indian batters in this innings.All hopes on Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane on Day 5. https://t.co/ks4ZJYTuwd

Kohlified. @123perthclassic @mufaddal_vohra People who call him chokli , are begging again to him to save India @mufaddal_vohra People who call him chokli , are begging again to him to save India

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh She's happy now - Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane's partnership.



What a beautiful picture. She's happy now - Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane's partnership.What a beautiful picture. https://t.co/V7VBp30pWN

Soorya Sesha @sooryasesha7 #AUSvIND Solid batting by this pair. Rahane seems to have worked on his game and Kohli, that was as assured and in control as one can be. Still a big distance away and Australia remain firmly ahead but this is good, positive fight shown so far by India #WTCFinal Solid batting by this pair. Rahane seems to have worked on his game and Kohli, that was as assured and in control as one can be. Still a big distance away and Australia remain firmly ahead but this is good, positive fight shown so far by India #WTCFinal #AUSvIND

Bhawana @bhawnakohli5

#hope This partnership is reminding me of Adelaide 2014. I hope they (Vijay in that Test, Rahane in this Test with Kohli) stay till the very end at the Oval unlike 9 years ago🤞🏻. This partnership is reminding me of Adelaide 2014. I hope they (Vijay in that Test, Rahane in this Test with Kohli) stay till the very end at the Oval unlike 9 years ago🤞🏻.#hope

Pari @BluntIndianGal Stumps on day 4 and Kohli is not out in run chase of ICC finals and built an important partnership with Rahane. Virat Kohli carrying the hopes of every Indian. Stumps on day 4 and Kohli is not out in run chase of ICC finals and built an important partnership with Rahane. Virat Kohli carrying the hopes of every Indian. https://t.co/tSi2EWrPFc

arfan @Im__Arfan Rahane - Kohli at the end of day 5 Rahane - Kohli at the end of day 5 https://t.co/qsvn4PS0BT

B` @Bishh04 How I'll sleep tonight knowing that Kohli remains not out and will bat again tomorrow How I'll sleep tonight knowing that Kohli remains not out and will bat again tomorrow ☺️ https://t.co/AMT8cjFZkr

Priyanshu @PriyanshuVK18K

#WTCFinal2023



Remeber Anything is possible when Virat Kohli at crease Remeber Anything is possible when Virat Kohli at crease#WTCFinal2023 https://t.co/V0MvtBbNw8

Gagan Chawla @toecrushrzzz Could have been a brilliant day for India had Rohit and Pujara didn't have that brain fade...at 70/4 on second day trailing by 400 runs, India have done great taking the game down to last day...All rests on Kohli and Rahane to keep the fight going.. Could have been a brilliant day for India had Rohit and Pujara didn't have that brain fade...at 70/4 on second day trailing by 400 runs, India have done great taking the game down to last day...All rests on Kohli and Rahane to keep the fight going..

Sparsh Telang @_cricketsparsh If Kohli can see off the first 30 minutes tomorrow, we might just be in for something very, very special. If Kohli can see off the first 30 minutes tomorrow, we might just be in for something very, very special.

Nakli Bhai @CoronaOp4 Tomorrow need this from Kohli and rahane Tomorrow need this from Kohli and rahane https://t.co/TtLDLqwg78

Roshan Rai @RoshanKrRaii



He was mocked, abused and trolled after his picture of eating salad went viral after he got out early in the first innings.



He came back strong, and shut the haters with a steady 44* at the end of Day 4.



King for a reason.



#WTCFinal2023 This is Virat KohliHe was mocked, abused and trolled after his picture of eating salad went viral after he got out early in the first innings.He came back strong, and shut the haters with a steady 44* at the end of Day 4.King for a reason. This is Virat Kohli He was mocked, abused and trolled after his picture of eating salad went viral after he got out early in the first innings. He came back strong, and shut the haters with a steady 44* at the end of Day 4. King for a reason. #WTCFinal2023 https://t.co/cjuGEcIHYE

Manya @CSKian716 Nah, Kohli-Rahane I'm not raising my hopes until I see you batting till Lunch tomorrow. Have seen this too many times before where Kohli would knick one off in the first 45 mins of a new day and then the rest of the innings becomes a parade. Nah, Kohli-Rahane I'm not raising my hopes until I see you batting till Lunch tomorrow. Have seen this too many times before where Kohli would knick one off in the first 45 mins of a new day and then the rest of the innings becomes a parade.

Mikhail @SellTerStegen Kohli was 44 not out in the previous WTC final batting with Rahane when the day ended and got out without scoring the next day... Kohli was 44 not out in the previous WTC final batting with Rahane when the day ended and got out without scoring the next day...

Varun @wizardrincewind Kohli and Rahane were at stumps even in WTC 2021 Kohli and Rahane were at stumps even in WTC 2021 😭😭😭😭😭😭

Shaswat (Axar Patel Fan Account) @shaswat7410 Day in the WTC final ending with Kohli and Rahane batting together and Kohli on 44? Day in the WTC final ending with Kohli and Rahane batting together and Kohli on 44? https://t.co/mwJRKtAmLl

malay @malaysnotes #WTCFinal History demands to be repeated by Kohli and Rahane 🤲🏻 History demands to be repeated by Kohli and Rahane 🤲🏻❤️ #WTCFinal https://t.co/zPKCDGdFOx

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns All eyes on Kohli & Rahane.



Big, big day, Hope they can deliver in big time. All eyes on Kohli & Rahane.Big, big day, Hope they can deliver in big time. https://t.co/cuNClXT2n9

Cricketwallah @cricketwallah With Rahane batting spunkily as is his wont, and Kohli hitting sublime form, pressure greater on Aussies tomorrow. If India play out first session without much damage we could see history being made! With Rahane batting spunkily as is his wont, and Kohli hitting sublime form, pressure greater on Aussies tomorrow. If India play out first session without much damage we could see history being made!

🔑 @J4EGOLDBERG 280 needed on the last day it’s very much possible with no signs of the pitch deteriorating, if manage to score around 90 runs in the first session without losing any wicket the match is in our hands. Hopefully Kohli and Rahane win this for us 280 needed on the last day it’s very much possible with no signs of the pitch deteriorating, if manage to score around 90 runs in the first session without losing any wicket the match is in our hands. Hopefully Kohli and Rahane win this for us❤️

Shubman Gill was the first wicket to fall on the day, as he gave a catch to Cameron Green at gully which was given out by the third umpire but has ignited a serious debate on Twitter on its validity. The opener had to go for 18(19).

Skipper Rohit Sharma looked in excellent touch but threw away his wicket after scoring 43 off 60 balls. He tried to sweep Nathan Lyon toward the empty fine leg area and was trapped in front by a ball that straightened after pitching.

Cheteshwar Pujara 27(47) then tried to play an uncharacteristic lap over the wicketkeeper against Pat Cummins' bouncer but only got an edge for an easy caught-behind. His wicket left India at 93-3 before Kohli and Rahane's 71-run partnership.

Virat Kohli breaks three records on his way to 44*

Virat Kohli crossed 5000 runs against Australia in international cricket and is now only behind Sachin Tendulkar's 6707.

These include 2000 runs in just Test cricket, another milestone India's number four reached in this match. Virat Kohli also crossed Tendulkar's 657 to register the most runs for India in ICC tournament knockouts.

