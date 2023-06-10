"We could see history being made" - Fans on Twitter hope Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane do the impossible on Day 5 of WTC Final

Fans on Twitter remained cautiously hopeful of a miracle from Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane at the end of Day 4 of the 2023 World Test Championship (WTC) Final. Kohli (44*) and Rahane (20*) walked back at stumps with India at 164/3, requiring 280 runs to beat Australia and get their hands on the Test Mace.
No team has chased more than 263 in the fourth innings at the Oval. India's target of 444 thus looked impossible at the start of the day but the pitch has flattened a bit in the last few sessions. There's no uneven bounce and Nathan Lyon hasn't extracted a great amount of turn either. Both batters looked comfortable at the crease and maintained the scoring rate at four/over.
The most creative fan reactions included memes in hopes for a remake of Rahul Dravid and VVS Laxman's iconic 376-run partnership against Australia in 2001 and stats on how India were in a near-identical batting position in the last WTC Final against New Zealand as well.
Here are the best reactions of the lot:
Shubman Gill was the first wicket to fall on the day, as he gave a catch to Cameron Green at gully which was given out by the third umpire but has ignited a serious debate on Twitter on its validity. The opener had to go for 18(19).
Skipper Rohit Sharma looked in excellent touch but threw away his wicket after scoring 43 off 60 balls. He tried to sweep Nathan Lyon toward the empty fine leg area and was trapped in front by a ball that straightened after pitching.
Cheteshwar Pujara 27(47) then tried to play an uncharacteristic lap over the wicketkeeper against Pat Cummins' bouncer but only got an edge for an easy caught-behind. His wicket left India at 93-3 before Kohli and Rahane's 71-run partnership.
Virat Kohli breaks three records on his way to 44*
Virat Kohli crossed 5000 runs against Australia in international cricket and is now only behind Sachin Tendulkar's 6707.
These include 2000 runs in just Test cricket, another milestone India's number four reached in this match. Virat Kohli also crossed Tendulkar's 657 to register the most runs for India in ICC tournament knockouts.
