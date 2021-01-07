"We could see the indications that David Warner is not fully fit" - Zaheer Khan

Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan has opined that David Warner has not yet fully recovered from his groin injury as he was seen grimacing while taking quick singles on the first day of the Sydney Test.

David Warner's return to the Australian Test side has been expedited because of the frailties observed in their top order during the first couple of Tests of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

While speaking on the Sony Sports Network, Zaheer Khan and Mohammad Kaif shared their thoughts on David Warner's cheap dismissal in the first innings of the Sydney Test.

The former pointed out it was clearly evident that the swashbuckling opener had not regained his full fitness.

"We could see the indications that David Warner is not fully fit. When he was trying to take a quick single, his facial expressions were telling that he is still in pain. But he showed intent, tried to rotate the strike," said Zaheer Khan.

Zaheer highlighted that Warner was looking to take the attack to the Indian bowlers and felt the visitors were fortunate he didn't stay at the crease for a longer period.

"The way he got out was also an aggressive shot. He was trying to maintain a higher run rate. Yes, he was not successful today but this is what he is known for. That is why everyone was saying that if he stays for some time in the middle, there will be more problems for India," added Khan.

David Warner was certainly hobbling while running between the wickets. It clearly showed the Australians were desperate to have him back in the playing XI, despite Warner not regaining his full fitness.

David Warner played a bad shot: Mohammad Kaif

David Warner was caught at first slip off Mohammed Siraj

Mohammad Kaif observed David Warner was always going to bat aggressively, something the stockily-built opener himself had suggested before the match.

"People were saying that Warner will come and bat in an attacking fashion. His intent is like this only. Warner has been saying from earlier that the team is playing slowly and that he needs to play the attacking game. It was a delivery way outside off-stump that was meant to be left," said Kaif.

Kaif signed off by saying that Warner had played a shot unbecoming of an opener as he wafted at a wide delivery without even getting his eye in.

"He had played only 8-9 deliveries and was not set as well. I will say it was a very bad shot because it works in T20 or ODI that you throw your bat at the ball. But on the first day of a Test match on a fresh pitch, with a new hard ball, a proper opener will always leave such a ball and give himself time before playing a shot."

David Warner was caught by Cheteshwar Pujara at first slip off the bowling of Mohammed Siraj. The southpaw scored just 5 runs off the eight deliveries he faced and seemed to have been bothered by his injury.