"We have seen the home team win the last three 50-over World Cups" - Aakash Chopra on whether India are the favorites for World Cup 2023

Aakash Chopra believes India are one of the favorites heading into the ODI World Cup to be played at home later this year. He highlighted that the host nation has emerged triumphant in the last three editions of the global 50-over tournament.

The World Cup will be staged in India from October 5 to November 19. The International Cricket Council (ICC) recently announced the final schedule of the tournament, with nine games undergoing a date change from the originally announced schedule.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra was asked whether India are the favorites for World Cup 2023 and who else are the main contenders apart from them, to which are responded:

"India are the favorites. Because it is happening at home, they will definitely be the favorites and if you see the last three World Cups - Australia won in Australia, England won in England, and before that India won in India."

The former Indian opener added:

"It is absolutely right for the home team to be the favorites because we have seen the home team win the last three 50-over World Cups. So, of course, India are one of the favorites."

The 2013 Champions Trophy was India's last success in an ICC event. Rohit Sharma and Co. will hope to end the 10-year-long barren run by lifting the trophy later this year.

"The three other semi-finalists could be Pakistan, England and Australia" - Aakash Chopra

England are the defending World Cup champions.

Aakash Chopra expects Pakistan, England and Australia to join the Men in Blue in the semi-finals. He stated:

"They (India) are the frontrunners but apart from them, the three other semi-finalists could be Pakistan, whose ODI team is very good, England and Australia. I feel you might see these four teams playing in the semi-finals."

Chopra added that he would be surprised if any of the aforementioned four teams don't qualify for the semi-finals. However, the renowned commentator acknowledged that teams like New Zealand could upset the applecart. He said:

"I will be slightly surprised if any of them does not play the semi-finals, although you do get slightly surprised when the World Cup happens. The New Zealand guys are saying that they are also coming and it is an ICC event."

The Kiwis have made it to at least the last-four stage in each of the last three white-ball World Cups. While they lost to England and Australia in the 2019 ODI and 2021 T20 World Cup finals respectively, they suffered a semi-final defeat against Pakistan in last year's T20 World Cup.

