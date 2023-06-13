"We would have seen something special from him" - Brad Hogg rues Shubman Gill's controversial dismissal in WTC final 

Former Australia spinner Brad Hogg feels that the narrative of the World Test Championship (WTC) final would have been different had Shubman Gill survived the controversial call that led to his dismissal in the fourth innings at The Oval.

The young opening batter and Rohit Sharma had guided India off to a brisk start in their attempt to break the world record run chase in Tests (444). However, Gill's stay abruptly came to an end after a sharp catch by Cameron Green in slips. Despite the ball seeingly touching the grass, third umpire Richard Kettleborough believed that the all-rounder was in control and ruled Gill out.

India's run chase faltered as the game progressed and they ultimately ended up being 209 runs short to lose their second successive WTC final.

Opining that India would have made a much better impression in the fourth innings if Gill would have been ruled not out, Brad Hogg said on his YouTube channel:

"It was disappointing that we did not get to see more of Gill, because I think India would have got a lot closer to the total and we would have seen something special from him."

Hogg continued:

"It was a pity that Gill got caught by Green with a classic catch. Yes, you can have all your say about Cameron Green, but it was the third umpire that decided whether that he controlled the ball before hitting the ground."

Shubman Gill was dismissed for 18 runs off 19 deliveries by Scott Boland. India remained in the hunt with credible knocks by Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Ajinkya Rahane. However, their untimely dismissals took India out of the game.

"The Indian batters struggled to find boundaries against him" - Brad Hogg on Scott Boland

Australian pacer Scott Boland was one of the top performers for his side in the WTC final. Offered an opportunity in the playing XI due to Josh Hazlewood's injury, the right-arm bowler made the Indian batters pay with his impeccable line and length.

Praising Boland for making an impact without pace, Hogg said:

"Boland was very impressive with his work rate, the way he just attacks the top of off stump, very similar to a Glenn McGrath. He does not have extreme pace and it shows that you do not need pace to have success in international cricket. You just have to pitch the ball in the right areas. The Indian batters struggled to find boundaries against him."

Boland ended up picking five wickets in the contest, including the likes of Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill following sustained pressure. He has certainly made a case for himself ahead of The Ashes with Hazlewood still recovering from his side strain.

Would India have won the WTC final if Gill was given not out by the third umpire? Let us know what you think.

