"We Sikhs saved ur mothers and sisters" - Harbhajan Singh condemns Kamran Akmal for offensive joke on Arshdeep Singh 

Harbhajan Singh was miffed with Pakistan's keeper-batter's racist joke on Arshdeep Singh during the India vs Pakistan match of the ongoing 2024 T20 World Cup.

A video has gone viral on social media, in which Akmal passed a racist remark and made fun of the Sikh community by suggesting that the match could go both ways as Arshdeep would be bowling the final over with the time past 12 o'clock. A furious Harbhajan shared a post on the microblogging platform X, slamming the Pakistani cricketer for his distasteful comments.

Harbhajan Singh wrote:

"Lakh di laanat tere Kamraan Akhmal.. You should know the history of sikhs before u open ur filthy mouth. We Sikhs saved ur mothers and sisters when they were abducted by invaders, the time invariably was 12 o’clock . Shame on you guys.. Have some Gratitude."

Arshdeep did an impressive job in the final over of the India vs Pakistan game, successfully defending 18 runs. The left-arm pacer registered figures of 4-0-31-1 as the Men in Blue defended a 120-run target to clinch a thrilling six-run victory.

"I am truly sorry" - Kamran Akmal apologizes to Harbhajan Singh and Sikh community for his racist remarks

After receiving widespread backlash for passing a racist joke, Kamran Akmal took to social media to post an apology for the Sikh community and Harbhajan Singh.

He suggested that he has great respect for the community and was deeply sorry for his choice of words. Akmal wrote:

"I deeply regret my recent comments and sincerely apologize to @harbhajan_singh and the Sikh community. My words were inappropriate and disrespectful. I have the utmost respect for Sikhs all over the world and never intended to hurt anyone. I am truly sorry. #Respect #Apology"

Pakistan's 2024 T20 World Cup campaign has kicked off with back-to-back losses to the United States of America (USA) and India. They will now take on Canada at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Tuesday, June 11.

