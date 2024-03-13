"We suggest Ind_4-1_Eng as a quite strong password!" - Mumbai Police trolls Bazball 

Mumbai Police trolled England's Bazball approach with a joke about strong passwords following India's 4-1 win against Ben Stokes and company in the recently concluded five-match Test series.

Taking to its official Instagram handle on Tuesday, March 12, Mumbai Police urged everyone to have a strong password, cheekily suggesting that even Bazball seemed formidable initially.

Mumbai Police captioned the post:

"We suggest Ind_4-1_Eng as a quite strong password!"

It is worth noting that England's approach was the focal point on the road to the Test series against India, given the side's impressive record under the leadership of skipper Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum.

The touring party kicked off the series with a stunning 28-run victory in the opening encounter in Hyderabad. However, India staged a fantastic turnaround after the initial hiccup, bagging four wins on the trot to pocket the series.

"Bazball isn’t just aggressive cricket, it is defenceless cricket" - Ravichandran Ashwin on England's approach

Veteran Team India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin recently shared his take on England's attacking approach. He opined that the English players came with a mindset in which they weren't going to trust their defences at all.

He also seemed surprised by senior batter Joe Root not backing his defence, despite being one of the better players of spin bowling. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ashwin remarked:

"The one thing that I personally understood after the first Test is that Bazball isn’t just aggressive cricket, it is defenceless cricket. They aren’t going to play a defensive shot at all. They are going to get out if they play defence. To my surprise, Joe Root also agreed to their game plan. Because if you take world cricket’s best defence rankings, Joe Root is an easy number 1 on that list against spin."

Ashwin shone with the ball in the India-England Test series, finishing as the leading wicket-taker of the rubber with 26 scalps across 10 innings.

