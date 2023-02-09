"We are talking about a bowler who is mentally like a computer" - Irfan Pathan lauds Ravichandran Ashwin's spell in 1st IND vs AUS Test

Irfan Pathan has lauded Ravichandran Ashwin for bowling a calculative spell on the first day of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Ashwin registered figures of 3/42 as India bowled out Australia for 177 on Day 1 of the first Test in Nagpur on Thursday, February 9. Rohit Sharma and Co. then ended the day at 77/1, trailing the visitors by just 100 runs with nine wickets in hand.

During a discussion on Star Sports, Pathan was asked about his thoughts on Ravichandran Ashwin's spell, to which he responded:

"We are talking about a bowler who is mentally like a computer - his brain keeps on working always about what he should and should not be doing, how to come up with some new thing that can trouble the batters."

The former Indian all-rounder was particularly pleased with the way the veteran off-spinner dismissed Alex Carey, explaining:

"It was a huge wicket. Alex Carey was playing very well, playing sweeps and reverse sweeps regularly. It was extremely important to break that partnership. What Ashwin tried here was - it doesn't matter whether Alex Carey plays sweep or reverse sweep, he will bowl a full length only."

Pathan also praised Ashwin for flummoxing Pat Cummins with his variations, elaborating:

"This is what you generally do as a spinner. You don't bowl the shorter length because if you do that, you get room easily. After that Cummins, he had no answer. He first got the ball to turn a lot and then he took the ball away."

Carey bottom-edged the ball onto his stumps while trying to reverse sweep Ashwin. Cummins was caught by Virat Kohli at first slip, with the Australian skipper getting an outside edge to a delivery that went straight on.

"You will definitely give him the status of a legend" - Irfan Pathan on Ravichandran Ashwin

Alex Carey was Ravichandran Ashwin's 450th victim in Test cricket.

Pathan concluded by stating that Ashwin should be counted amongst the legends of world cricket, reasoning:

"He is an extremely experienced bowler and you will definitely give him the status of a legend now because he has come to the No. 3 position if we talk about the list of bowlers to have taken 450 wickets the fastest - Muralitharan, Anil Kumble and then Ravichandran Ashwin."

Ashwin is the second fastest to 450 Test wickets in terms of number of games (89), only behind Muttiah Muralitharan's 80 Tests. However, he is third-quickest in terms of number of innings, with Anil Kumble having achieved the milestone in two innings fewer than Ashwin's 167.

