"We are tired of these interviews where Joe Root says England will learn from a bad day" - Geoffrey Boycott

Former England player Geoffrey Boycott has lambasted Joe Root and co for their dismal performances in the Ashes series loss. He feels the visitors have repeatedly failed to learn their lessons from past mistakes.

England have repeated the same mistakes in the ongoing Ashes series, which they lost after a three-day capitulation in the third Test in Melbourne. The batting line-up was highly dependent on Root, and collapsed in a heap in all three Tests thus far. The fielders have also failed to support the bowlers, dropping chances.

In his column for The Telegraph, Boycott said that England haven't bounced back after a 'bad day in the office', contrary to what Root says in interviews. He said:

"Many of us are tired of these interviews where Joe says England will learn from a bad day or Joe says he expects a response after a poor performance. We have had enough of this rubbish. Stop treating us ex-players and cricket supporters as idiots."

The 81-year old said that Root's captaincy decisions and selections have been baffling and unimaginative. Citing the blunder of not picking Stuart Broad and James Anderson in Brisbane on a seamer-friendly pitch, Boycott wrote:

"Joe Root's captaincy lacks imagination. His team selection and decision-making has been staggeringly off the mark. Winning the toss and batting first in Brisbane on a seamer-friendly pitch! That was always risky with this England batting unit."

"Leaving out Jimmy Anderson and Stuart Broad - England's best and most experienced seamers at the Gabba - made no sense. And by pure good fortune, the Brisbane pitch was seamer-friendly, which is their forte."

Root is yet to win a Test as captain in Australia, having led England in eight games Down Under. Moreover, the right-handed batter has now failed to win an Ashes series win in three attempts as captain.

Geoffrey Boycott suggests England should move on from Joe Root as Test captain

Boycott thinks England could benefit if Root is replaced as the team's captain, saying. He feels Root can still contribute a lot in red-ball cricket, but perhaps not as captain, saying:

"Nobody would want to give up the captaincy, but it is not about Joe - it is about getting guys to perform better. At the end of this series, the question should be asked: would England benefit from a change of captain? That's not me trying to be hurtful to Joe or just being controversial. We all love Joe."

England will look to salvage some pride in the remaining two Tests in Sydney and Hobart. With World Test Championship points up for grabs, the tourists need to put their best foot forward.

