"We've got to be careful to not rush him back" - Ben Stokes on Jofra Archer's return from injury

England Test captain Ben Stokes feels it is critical to give Jofra Archer some time before reintroducing him to international cricket following a lengthy injury layoff.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Stokes seemed delighted to see the speedster back in action with the England Lions. He did highlight, though, that England must approach Archer's comeback with extreme caution in order to avoid another injury.

The talismanic all-rounder further added that the team is hopeful of the right-armer being available for selection for next year's Ashes. Stokes explained:

"I think he's just really excited to be back. He's obviously had a long time off with injury. As exciting as it is, we've got to be careful to not rush him back, as we don't want to see Jofra Archer on the sidelines for this amount of period again. And that's the plan. Hopefully, we can have Jofra fit and ready, especially for the Ashes."

Archer is currently part of the England Lions' team for their match against England's Test team in the UAE ahead of Ben Stokes and Co.'s upcoming Pakistan tour. The right-armer went wicketless in his nine overs in the first innings of the encounter.

"Really good to have him back around the group" - Ben Stokes on Jofra Archer's comeback

Stokes also expressed his excitement on seeing Archer back in action and mingling with the members of England's Test side again.

The 31-year-old hailed the seamer as one of the top stars in world cricket and spoke about how pleased he was to see him bowling fast once again:

"Yeah, just being out here training with the Lions, and then it's been great to see him [Jofra Archer] out here when we joined the Lions. It's great to see him running back in with the ball in his hand.

"He is one of the superstars of the international game. It's great to see him running back in, and bowling fast. It's really good to have him back around the group as well."

Archer's injuries kept him out of competitive cricket for a year and a half. The talented bowler has not represented the England team since March 2021. He will be aiming to regain full fitness soon as he aims to be fit for the crucial Ashes series as well as the ensuing 50-over World Cup next year.

