"We've been lacking a couple of match winners with the bat" - Phil Salt on DC's batting struggles this season

Delhi Capitals (DC) opener Phil Salt spoke about the team's batting struggles ahead of a virtual must-win game against table-toppers Gujarat Titans (GT) in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, May 2.

The Capitals have had a torrid season thus far and are languishing at the bottom of the points table with just two wins in eight matches.

Speaking to the franchise's social media handle a day ahead of the GT clash, Salt lamented the team's batting struggles and said:

"We are all struggling to get better with the bat, we know we haven't been up to the mark this season so far, I suppose we've been lacking a couple of match-winners with the bat. The batting group has spoken a lot about what we are going to do and how we are trying to combat it and I think that next game we should hopefully, be closer to where we want to be."

When asked about the mood in the DC camp, Salt said:

"It's tough, we've not won as many games as we would have liked and we are sort of getting into the must-win territory now. We've got a lot of good players and a lot of good people in this setup. We all know how good we are, we all know how capable we are of achieving what we want to achieve, so what's gone is gone and we look forward to tomorrow's game, hopefully, set the ball rolling with a win."

Phil Salt was purchased by the franchise ahead of the 2023 season for ₹2 crores, owing to his terrific white ball form for England and franchises in different leagues.

The attacking opener debuted against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Delhi on April 20. After a couple of low scores, Salt finally cut loose and showcased his batting prowess with a sparkling 59 off 35 deliveries against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

However, he could not take the side over the line as DC ended up falling short of the target by nine runs.

"When you are actually standing on the ground, it's quite incredible" - DC opener Phil Salt on the Narendra Modi Stadium

The Narendra Modi Stadium is the largest in the world.

Delhi Capitals opener Phil Salt also spoke about the experience of being at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad ahead of the team's clash with the Gujarat Titans (GT) on Tuesday.

A picturesque stadium, the home of the Gujarat Titans is the largest in the world and has a seating capacity of 132,000 spectators.

Ahead of the game against the Gujarat Titans, Salt spoke about playing for the first time at the historic venue by saying:

"The venue is incredible, I didn't know how big it was going to be, few of the lads said it was big but when you are actually standing on the ground, it's quite incredible, so I am really looking forward to playing here. I have been told that they get a good crowd in here so hopefully, tomorrow night we have a really good crowd in and a good game of cricket."

DC will look to cause an upset by defeating the defending champions Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium to remain in contention for a spot in the playoffs.

