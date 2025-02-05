“We want to be exactly the same” - Jos Buttler’s massive praise for Rohit Sharma ahead of IND vs ENG 2025 1st ODI

England captain Jos Buttler hailed his Indian counterpart Rohit Sharma for transforming the side's style of play in white-ball cricket ahead of the first ODI in Nagpur on February 6. Rohit has been under immense pressure for his recent red-ball struggles as a captain and batter.

However, India have prospered under him in the white-ball formats, winning the 2024 T20 World Cup and finishing as runners-up in the 2023 ODI World Cup. Rohit has led India to 34 wins in 48 ODIs with an outstanding winning percentage of over 70.

Speaking in the press conference on the eve of the first India-England ODI, Buttler said [quoted by India Today]:

"If I look back at that World Cup, the two teams in the final were playing a really positive and aggressive brand of cricket. You think of the way Travis Head took that final on with the bat, so you see it can be successful. Obviously, Rohit takes a lot of credit for the way he's come out and played himself as a captain and pushed India more towards that style of cricket, so absolutely, we want to be exactly the same."

England have struggled in ODIs under Buttler, losing their last three bilateral series to Australia and the West Indies (twice). This was after their dismal showing in the 2023 ODI World Cup, where they finished seventh on the points table.

"It's always about execution" - Jos Buttler on England bouncing back after T20I series defeat

Buttler hasn't played in an ODI game for England since the end of 2023 [Credit: Getty]

Jos Buttler emphasized execution being the key for England to turn around their fortunes, heading into the three-match ODI series against India.

Buttler has not played England's last two ODI series against Australia and West Indies in the second half of last year.

"We want to find ways to put pressure on the opposition with the bat. You've got to take wickets, I think, and it's crucial you see how, if you let guys bat for a period of time, they can go on to hurt you. So, we'll be desperate to try and find ways of taking wickets. It's always about execution, really. Whether you want to be aggressive, conservative, or measured, you've still got to go out there, execute it, and play it well," said Buttler.

Following the first ODI in Nagpur, England will travel to Cuttack, and Ahmedabad for the final two ODIs against India before the Champions Trophy in Pakistan, starting February 19.

