“We all want that theatre of the game, don't we?” - Ollie Robinson defends giving Usman Khawaja fiery send-off 

England fast bowler Ollie Robinson has defended the send-off he gave Australian opener Usman Khawaja after cleaning him up. The pacer stated that to get the big wicket was special for him, adding that passionate celebrations have always been part of the Ashes.

England captain Ben Stokes placed an umbrella field for Khawaja in front of the wicket on Day 3 of the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston on Sunday, June 18. The latter looked to take on Robinson, but ended up getting bowled for 141 as he yorked himself.

As Khawaja walked off following a brilliant innings, Robinson was heard telling the Aussie opener what sounded like, "F*** off, you f***ing p***k." Speaking at the end of the day’s play, the England fast bowler defended his aggressive antics and commented:

"It's my first home Ashes and to get the big wicket at the time was special for me. I think Uzzie played unbelievably well. To get that wicket for us as a team at the time was massive. We all want that theatre of the game, don't we? So I'm here to provide it."

Ollie Robinson was then asked whether abusing the opposition team can be considered part of the theatre of cricket. He retorted that Australia have been doing the same to England’s players for many years. Robinson commented:

"No, it's not. But I think when you're in the heat of the moment and you have the passion of the Ashes, that can happen. We've all seen Ricky Ponting, other Aussies do the same to us. Just because the shoe is on the other foot, it's not received well."

Ollie Robinson ended the first innings with figures of 3/55 from 22.1 overs. Apart from Khawaja, he also dismissed Nathan Lyon (1) and Pat Cummins (38).

“I don't really care” - Ollie Robinson on Australia's reaction to his celebration

Ollie Robinson’s fierce send-off was the hot topic of discussion at the press conference. Asked how Australia might view his hostile celebration, the pacer replied:

"I don't really care how it's perceived, to be honest. It's the Ashes. It's professional sport. If you can't handle that, what can you handle?"

Meanwhile, Australian wicketkeeper Alex Carey played down the incident and said that he didn't see anything over the top. Asked about the Robinson send-off, he replied:

"I didn't see it at all. Usman hasn't said anything. It's an Ashes - at times it's going to be pretty exciting and hostile cricket, but I actually was sitting there disappointed at getting out and didn't see anything over the top there. From our dressing room, there was no comment."

Resuming their first innings on Day 3 at 311/4, Australia were bowled out for 386. England were 28/2 in their second innings after 10.3 overs when rain prevented any further play.

