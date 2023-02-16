"We wanted to bowl under lights, and it panned out quite well" - Harry Brook after England's declaration on Day 1 at Bay Oval

England middle order batter Harry Brook reckons the declaration from Ben Stokes proved to be a masterstroke, given the team's position at the end of day one of the first Test in Mount Maunganui against New Zealand. England claimed three wickets by the close of play, but the Yorkshire batter said that the visitors would've liked one more.

England finished the day on top, as they reduced the Kiwis to 33-3 after declaring at 325-9, headlined by half-centuries from Brook and Ben Duckett, while Ollie Pope and Ben Foakes also made critical contributions. Later, James Anderson struck twice to leave the hosts teetering at 37-3.

Speaking to BBC Sport, the 23-year-old Brook said that England intended to make the Kiwis bat under lights, as it's the most difficult time to do so, with the pitch doing a lot more.

"It's the hardest time to bat. We wanted to bowl under lights, and it panned out quite well. The plan was to wait until there were two of our bowlers batting together, give them a couple of overs, then have a crack at New Zealand tonight. The pitch changes quite a bit with the lights; there's more pace of the surface, and you can extract more swing and seam. We'd have liked one more wicket, but we'd have bitten your hand off for three."

Brook was on course for his fourth Test hundred before bottom edging one to his stumps off left-arm pacer Neil Wagner. Nevertheless, England maintained a healthy run rate from the outset as they ended their innings at 5.57 run per over.

"I was thinking about that a little bit when I was out there" - Harry Brook on his rich batting form

The right-handed batter, who had an impressive tour of Pakistan, credited his preparation and self-belief to his recent imperious form. Brook said:

"I was thinking about that a little bit when I was out there. I felt good out there. My preparation has been key - it has been recently. I've always had that inner belief. You have to in any elite sport. Maybe not so much what I have done, but I always had the belief I could score runs in Test cricket."

While Anderson dismissed Kane Williamson and Henry Nicholls, Ollie Robinson nipped out Tom Latham as England are firmly in the ascendancy. The visitors, though, haven't won a Test series in New Zealand since 2008.

