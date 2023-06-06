"We will be aiming for two world titles in the same year" - Ravichandran Ashwin ahead of India's WTC 2023 final

Team India's veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has stated that the side will strive to secure two World Championships titles this year. Rohit Sharma and Co. are set to lock horns with Australia in the upcoming World Test Championship (WTC 2023) final.

Ashwin pointed out that with the 50-over World Cup also scheduled to take place in India later this year, India have a chance of securing two big titles by emerging victorious in both ICC events.

Speaking about the clash against Australia, he noted that both sides will be equally nervous, given that it will be their first red-ball fixture of the season. Expressing his thoughts over the forthcoming encounter, here's what he said on his YouTube channel:

"So many Indians will be coming for the match. For the first time, so many people are asking for passes to come and watch us in the finals. It will be a great year for India since we have a 50-over World Cup after this.

"We will be aiming for two world titles in the same year. Keep us in your prayers. This will definitely need luck. There is no doubt about that. Both teams are playing their first match of the season, so both teams will be equally nervous."

The seasoned campaigner emphasized that he sees the WTC 2023 finals as the biggest match that he has played of late. Ashwin also mentioned that India have had a few wonderful training sessions prior to the contest, adding:

"We have had some extraordinary, excellent practice so far. We are fully excited. It is not going to be easy for both teams. We are coming from our T20 season, and Australia are coming back from their break. I am really excited to see how this unfolds. Probably, in recent times, this is one of my biggest matches."

The WTC 2023 final featuring India and Australia will be played at The Oval from Wednesday, June 7. India suffered a heartbreaking defeat to New Zealand in the inaugural WTC final a couple of years back and will be keen to make amends this time around.

"This is a huge occasion" - Ravichandran Ashwin on India making it to WTC 2023 final

Ravichandran Ashwin expressed his excitement ahead of the all-important match against Australia, stating that it will be a huge occasion for the Indian team.

Giving his take on the summit clash, he elaborated:

"If you ask me, this is a huge occasion. This is the second WTC final. But we all don't know. Even the ICC tweeted recently. We don't know how it will pan out. I am greatly looking forward to it. The ground is getting prepared for the big event. Every ICC event will have this festive feel."

Shedding light on India's preparations, Ashwin pointed out that the ICC had shared the details with both teams well in advance, suggesting:

"The ICC will plan these events 6-7 months before. But this time, 6-7 months before, they mailed both the teams about how the practice will be and that the match will be at The Oval. So, preparation-wise, they did not leave anything out for both teams."

Ashwin is expected to play a major role in the clash between India and Australia. With 61 wickets from 13 Tests, he is the third-highest wicket-taker in the WTC 2021–23 cycle. It is worth mentioning that he is also currently ranked number one in the ICC rankings for bowlers in the red-ball format.

