"We will check Ollie out and work it out" - Brendan McCullum provides Ollie Pope's fitness update ahead of 3rd Ashes Test

England batter Ollie Pope is doubtful for the third Ashes Test, which starts at Headingley, Leeds on Thursday, July 6.

Pope injured his shoulder after he dived at mid-on to stop the ball on Day 1 of the Lord’s Test, which Australia eventually won by 43 runs.

The injury then aggravated after he was forced to field on Day 3 despite the injury, since it was not an “external blow” to be allowed to bat in the second innings. Even though he batted in both innings, injury continues to be a cause of concern.

The 25-year-old batter returned with scores of 42 and 3, 31 and 14 in the second and first Ashes Tests, respectively.

Speaking to BBC’s Test Match Special, England head coach Brendon McCullum said:

"We will check Ollie out and work it out. I was so proud of Ollie, to do what he did. He's a tough kid to bat number three and want to make an impact. He's obviously our vice-captain as well and a fantastic leader in the group, albeit at a young age.”

McCullum continued:

"We have another couple of guys we will monitor, but we have depth in our squad - that's why guys have had opportunities in the last 12 months. Whoever gets the nod will be confident they will perform and give us a good chance."

Ollie Pope is off the field after hurting his right shoulder and is currently being assessed by the England medical team

England call Dan Lawrence as backup for Ollie Pope ahead of 3rd Ashes Test

England, meanwhile, have called up another batter for the third Ashes Test in the form of Dan Lawrence, who bats at No.4 for Essex.

The right-handed batter has so far amassed 491 runs in six games at an average of 44.63, including two centuries in County Championship Division One. The 25-year-old has so far represented England in 11 Tests, scoring 551 runs, which includes four half-centuries.

In First-Class cricket, Lawrence has amassed 6050 runs in 113 games, including 14 centuries and 28 fifties.

Meanwhile, spinner Rehan Ahmed and pacer Mathew Potts have been released from the squad.





0-2 down? Chance to go 3-2 says Ollie Pope

England squad Ben Stokes (captain), Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

