"We will comeback strongly and put a great show" - Harmanpreet Kaur after India's semi-final exit from T20 World Cup

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur thanked the fans for their unrelenting support following her team's loss in the Women's T20 World Cup semi-final against Australia. The right-hander vowed to come back strong from the loss.

The Women in Blue fell five runs short of Australia's target in the semi-final, with Harmanpreet's 52 going in vain. Batting first, Australia set a stiff target of 173 for India to win, headlined by a half-century from Beth Mooney and cameos from skipper Meg Lanning and Ashleigh Gardner.

After a shaky start to the run-chase, Harmanpreet stitched a blazing 69-run stand for the fourth wicket with Jemimah Rodrigues to put their side back on track. The skipper's dismissal in the 15th over - run-out at the striker's end as her bat got struck on the pitch - changed the game's complexion completely.

India lost their way from there and couldn't score the required 13 off the final over. The five-run victory ensured that Australia reached the T20 World Cup final for the seventh time.

Taking to her official Twitter handle, the 33-year-old India skipper wrote:

"This is for all our fans across the globe who have supported us throughout the World Cup. I thank you for believing in our journey. I know as a cricket fan, it's sad to see our team lose. All I can say is that we will comeback strongly and put a great show out there."

India had a memorable journey in the tournament, losing only one group game. It was England who beat them by 11 runs in Gqeberha.

"It was unlucky" - Harmanpreet Kaur on her dismissal

Harmanpreet Kaur and Jemimah Rodrigues. (Credits: Twitter)

While Harmanpreet Kaur labeled her dismissal as unfortunate, she said it wasn't a 'schoolgirl' mistake. The skipper highlighted that she would've taken India over the line had it not been for the run-out.

"Sometimes, it happens. I have seen many times in cricket, when batters are taking a single like that and sometimes the bat is stuck there. It was unlucky, but I don't think it was a mistake by a schoolgirl, because we are mature enough, we are playing international cricket."

"It was definitely a disappointment because the way I was batting, maybe that was the only chance I could get out, otherwise, the way I was hitting the ball, I was taking this innings until the end."

Meanwhile, Australia will face South Africa in the final on Sunday in Cape Town.

