Create

"We will comeback strongly and put a great show" - Harmanpreet Kaur after India's semi-final exit from T20 World Cup

By Aayushman Vishwanathan
Modified Feb 25, 2023 02:37 IST
India v Australia - T20 Series: Game 4
India captain Harmanpreet Kaur. (Image Credits: Getty)

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur thanked the fans for their unrelenting support following her team's loss in the Women's T20 World Cup semi-final against Australia. The right-hander vowed to come back strong from the loss.

The Women in Blue fell five runs short of Australia's target in the semi-final, with Harmanpreet's 52 going in vain. Batting first, Australia set a stiff target of 173 for India to win, headlined by a half-century from Beth Mooney and cameos from skipper Meg Lanning and Ashleigh Gardner.

After a shaky start to the run-chase, Harmanpreet stitched a blazing 69-run stand for the fourth wicket with Jemimah Rodrigues to put their side back on track. The skipper's dismissal in the 15th over - run-out at the striker's end as her bat got struck on the pitch - changed the game's complexion completely.

India lost their way from there and couldn't score the required 13 off the final over. The five-run victory ensured that Australia reached the T20 World Cup final for the seventh time.

Taking to her official Twitter handle, the 33-year-old India skipper wrote:

"This is for all our fans across the globe who have supported us throughout the World Cup. I thank you for believing in our journey. I know as a cricket fan, it's sad to see our team lose. All I can say is that we will comeback strongly and put a great show out there."
This is for all our fans across the globe who have supported us throughout this World Cup . I thank you for believing in our journey. I know as a cricket fan it’s sad to see your team loose . All I can say is that we will come back strongly and put a great show out there .🙏🏼🇮🇳

India had a memorable journey in the tournament, losing only one group game. It was England who beat them by 11 runs in Gqeberha.

"It was unlucky" - Harmanpreet Kaur on her dismissal

Harmanpreet Kaur and Jemimah Rodrigues. (Credits: Twitter)
Harmanpreet Kaur and Jemimah Rodrigues. (Credits: Twitter)

While Harmanpreet Kaur labeled her dismissal as unfortunate, she said it wasn't a 'schoolgirl' mistake. The skipper highlighted that she would've taken India over the line had it not been for the run-out.

"Sometimes, it happens. I have seen many times in cricket, when batters are taking a single like that and sometimes the bat is stuck there. It was unlucky, but I don't think it was a mistake by a schoolgirl, because we are mature enough, we are playing international cricket."
"It was definitely a disappointment because the way I was batting, maybe that was the only chance I could get out, otherwise, the way I was hitting the ball, I was taking this innings until the end."
Finest of margins.#T20WorldCup https://t.co/oU6oTIGx2j

Meanwhile, Australia will face South Africa in the final on Sunday in Cape Town.

Quick Links

Edited by Akshay Saraswat
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...