“We will have to keep looking to improve for continued success”- Joe Root stays grounded despite Galle triumph

England captain Joe Root said that the team has plenty of scope for improvement despite pulling off a memorable seven-wicket win in the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle.

In a video posted by talkSPORT Cricket on its Twitter account, Joe Root said that while England will take a lot of confidence and heart from the win in the first Test, the team is aware they produced from a perfect performance. Joe Root said in this regard:

“The way that we have gone about this game, it has not been the perfect performance. We are pretty well aware of that.”

In the same vein, the England Test captain added:

“But, with the little cricket that our spinners have had, in particular, (Jack) Leach, for him to come out of the game with a five-for, it is a great achievement for him [sic]. Hopefully, it would do him a world of confidence for the rest of the winter.”

First innings score of over 400 was crucial: Joe Root

Applauding his bowlers for their effort on Day 4, Joe Root said his team put up a highly impressive show even though the results were not always in their favour. He was quoted as saying in this regard:

“We did not have a lot fall in our favour like we did on Day 1. But we managed to hold the game for long periods of time. And when we did get the ball in the right areas and created chances…”

On the positives England would take from the Galle triumph, Joe Root pointed out:

“Lot of good things. Partnerships with the bat, talk about making big partnerships, which we did very well [sic]. And the first-innings score of over 400. These are the things we can take into the next game. But we are very well aware that we will have to keep looking to improve, get better if we are going to keep having continued success over the next five Test matches.”

Joe Root was named the Man of the Match for his stupendous 228 in the first innings of the Galle Test. While Dom Bess picked up five wickets in Sri Lanka’s first innings, Jack Leach claimed a five-for in the second.

The second Test between England and Sri Lanka will be played in Galle from January 22.