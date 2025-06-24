"We all will often fail to understand his game" - Aakash Chopra lauds Rishabh Pant's century on Day 4 of ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test

Former India player Aakash Chopra has lauded Rishabh Pant for scoring an entertaining century in the second innings of the first Test against England. He noted that the mercurial wicketkeeper-batter's game will often be misunderstood.

Ad

Pant scored 118 runs off 140 balls as India were bowled out for 364 in their second innings on Day 4 (Monday, June 23) in Leeds. England ended the day at 21 for no loss in their second essay, needing 350 more runs to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra,' the former India opener noted that Pant's approach might often be misunderstood, highlighting that the 27-year-old forced people to praise him.

Ad

Trending

"Rishabh Pant, the guy is not understandable, but he stays in our hearts. The truth is that we all will often fail to understand his game, but we all hail when he bats like this and wins matches. From fail to hail, that's Rishabh Pant. From how to wow, and wow is happening a lot more times," Chopra said.

Ad

Ad

Chopra opined that the destructive wicketkeeper-batter will become the ambassador for Test cricket.

"Questions are raised many times that this or that guy has left, so who would take care of Test cricket? I think this kid will make you fall in love with Test cricket again. You can romanticize it again, because there is never a dull moment," he observed.

Ad

"You get edge-of-the-seat thrillers in T20s and sometimes in ODIs, but your team members and the opposing team are as much on the edge of their seats when the guy is batting in Test cricket. There is anticipation, excitement, and entertainment. He is a complete package," the cricketer-turned-commentator added.

Rishabh Pant joined KL Rahul (137 off 247) in the middle when India were reduced to 92/3 in their second innings at the fall of Shubman Gill's (8 off 16) wicket. The duo added 195 runs for the fourth wicket to help the visitors set a challenging target for Ben Stokes and company.

Ad

"He became the first Indian keeper to score hundreds in both innings of a Test match" - Aakash Chopra on Rishabh Pant's record-creating centuries in ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test

Rishabh Pant struck 15 fours and three sixes during his 118-run knock. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra noted that Rishabh Pant has created a plethora of records since his debut, and with his twin centuries in the first Test against England.

Ad

"What has he achieved? Since his debut, I think he is the second-highest run-scorer for India in Test matches. He became the first Indian keeper to score hundreds in both innings of a Test match. He became the first Indian to score hundreds in both innings in England," he said.

While highlighting Pant's massive achievement as a wicketkeeper-batter, the analyst pointed out that the Indian vice-captain has an exceptional record in recent away Tests against England.

Ad

"He is the second wicketkeeper in the history of Test cricket to score hundreds in both innings. Andy Flower had done that, and now he has done it. Just think about the gravity of what he is doing. He has scored three centuries and two half-centuries in his last five innings in England," Chopra observed.

To conclude, Aakash Chopra claimed that Rishabh Pant is a generational talent. He added that the youngster, who is playing his 44th Test, has already created a legacy that people haven't managed even after playing 100 Tests.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kartik Iyer Kartik is a cricket writer at Sportskeeda with four years of overall professional experience. He writes news articles for the platform and always strives to deliver authentic and accurate content by obtaining information only from credible sources.



Kartik grew a liking towards cricket in his childhood and has been following the sport ever since. He supports Team India as they represent the country and his all-time favorite cricketer is Rahul Dravid. He loved the former batter’s impeccable technique and approach towards the game.



Kartik has written a mammoth 5,500 articles for Sportskeeda and has a good knowledge of SEO and journalism guidelines, evidenced by his strong readership of close to 12 million. He has completed his education in B.Tech and in his free time, he enjoys watching sports other than cricket. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news