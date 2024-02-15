"We will work with the Indian government, and agencies to make sure that the IPL takes place in India" - Arun Dhumal 

Indian Premier League (IPL) chairman, Arun Dhuman, has confirmed that the tournament officials will be in touch with the Indian government to ensure that the entirety of the 2024 season is hosted in India itself. The fixture list for the upcoming edition is yet to be determined as it threatens to coincide with the Lok Sabha Elections.

Similar instances in the past, namely in 2009 and 2014, resulted in the tournament being shifted abroad. The second season was held entirely in South Africa, while the first half of the seventh edition was conducted in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). During the previous Lok Sabha Elections in 2019, the fixtures were revealed in two sets, with only the first half being released initially.

This time around, the BCCI hopes to conduct the T20 tournament by navigating the Lok Sabha Election schedule.

"We will work with the Indian government, and agencies to make sure that the league takes place in India. We are waiting for the schedule of the general election to be announced and then we will plan accordingly…like which state will host what game at the time of election will be planned that way,” Arun Dhumal was quoted by IANS.

"It (IPL) will most likely start from March end… and general elections are in April, so we will work it out with the help of the government," he added.

The recent statement made by the IPL chairman aligns with the reports that have been making the rounds over the last couple of months. If the tournament begins in the final week of March, it is likely to take place until May end, giving only a brief window for the players to prepare for the 2024 T20 World Cup that takes place in June.

BCCI likely to send players not part of IPL playoffs to USA for World Cup preparation

Team India have a pool of players in mind ready for the T20 World Cup in the Caribbean and the United States of America (USA), and are not willing to leave any stone unturned regarding their preparation for the tournament.

A recent report from PTI mentioned that the team management are considering sending the players not involved in the IPL playoffs to the USA right after the league stage. The Men in Blue will be playing all their group-stage games in the USA, including a historic clash against Pakistan in New York on June 9.

