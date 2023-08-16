"Welcome back to ODI Cricket, Ben Stokes" - Twitter reacts as the all-rounder reverses his retirement ahead of New Zealand series and World Cup 

Ben Stokes has been named in the Jos Buttler-led England squad for the upcoming four-match ODI series against New Zealand at home. Incidentally, the ace all-rounder retired from the format in 2022 during the home series against South Africa, but the England Cricket Board (ECB) has convinced him to make a comeback ahead of the 2023 ODI World Cup.

Initially, the claims of Stokes making a return to ODIs were dismissed, especially since he is looking out to sort his dodgy knee by undergoing surgery. However, he is likely to get through the upcoming ODI season and the Test series against India as a pure batter before getting treatment.

The move will mean that the all-rounder might not be available for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL).

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) released a brief statement regarding Ben Stokes' return to the squad. England Men’s national selector, Luke Wright, said:

"The return of Ben Stokes only adds to that quality with his match-winning ability and leadership. I am certain that every fan will enjoy seeing him back in an England ODI shirt again."

A small faction of fans were not pleased with how lightly retirement is being endorsed in modern-day cricket, while the rest were delighted with the prospect of witnessing the player again in ODIs.

Ben Stokes' last ODI appearance came on 19 July 2022

The all-rounder played only 10 ODIs after winning the 2019 World Cup campaign on home soil. He had taken a mental health break in between as well, but most importantly, stressed that playing all three formats in international cricket along with franchise cricket ended up being too much.

Stokes announced his decision to retire after the first ODI against South Africa in 2022 at his home ground in Durham. He scored only five runs off 11 deliveries and was dismissed by Aiden Markram.

England's upcoming white-ball series against New Zealand will begin on August 30, with the ODIs scheduled from September 8 onwards.

England ODI squad for the four-match ODI series against New Zealand

Jos Buttler (c), Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Reece Topley, David Willey, Mark Wood, and Chris Woakes.

