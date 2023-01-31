"Well even I don't know what type of coaching will happen" - Shahid Afridi reacts to reports of Mickey Arthur becoming online coach of Pakistan

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi was bemused by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)'s potential appointment of Mickey Arthur as the online coach of the national team after several reports in the Pakistan media claimed that Arthur would return as the coach of the national team but mostly in an online capacity.

Afridi was unsure how online coaching would work for the Pakistan team and was also disappointed with PCB’s affinity towards foreign coaches. He reckoned that there are good coaches in the country and lambasted the decision to appoint Arthur in an online capacity.

Shahid Afridi doesn't know how online coaching will work

Speaking to Paktv.tv, Afridi said:

“Well even I don’t know what type of coaching will happen or what the plan is. I don’t understand this online system of coaching."

He added:

“Why only foreign coaches? Pakistan do have good coaches here. I know PCB also takes into consideration where the person is presently involved in politics. But all those should be kept aside in cricket so that we get a person who can take the tough calls which eventually makes a good team. We have people here who can lead the team. What is coaching? It’s just man management."

As per reports in ESPN Cricinfo, Mickey Arthur and PCB are close to signing a deal that will see Arthur return as the team director. Arthur was the head coach of Pakistan for three years before his removal after the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup.

Mickey Arthur earlier served as the Pakistan head coach from 2016-19

ESPN Cricinfo also reported that Arthur will not be with the Pakistan team on every tour but will have a handpicked group of support staff who will handle the operations.

They will have separate coaches for batting, bowling, and fielding. The support staff group is expected to be led by former Pakistan fielding coach Grant Bradburn. The South African-Australian coach is expected to start his duties from April 1, 2023.

Arthur is currently the head coach of Derbyshire and does not want to end ties with the county. During the county championship season, Arthur will not be present with the team but will be physically present for tougher commitments like the ODI World Cup in India later this year and a Test tour of Australia towards the end of the year.

